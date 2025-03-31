Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 3 vs Prince George

The best-of-seven series between the Portland Winterhawks and Prince George Cougars is tied at one after two games were played at the CN Centre in British Columbia. The no. 4 seed Cougars won Game 1 with a Terik Parascak overtime goal. Then, in Game 2, Tyson Jugnauth (1G, 4A) and Diego Buttazzoni (2G, 1A) helped the no. 5 seed Winterhawks earn a well-deserved road split.

Puck Drop: 7:00 P.M.

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Uniforms: Red

Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Portland (6) at Prince George (7)

Game 2 - Portland (5) at Prince George (2)

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 - @POR - 7:00 p.m. (Toyota Fan Fest - 5:45-7:00 p.m.)

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 2 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

Game 5 - Friday, April 4 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

*Game 6 - Sunday, April 6 - @PG - 6:00 p.m.

*Game 7 - Monday, April 7 - @PG - 7:00 p.m.

*If Necessary

What a response

Following a heart-breaking loss in Game 1 on Friday, the Winterhawks responded in Game 2 with a 5-2 victory on Saturday.

The nerves calmed down and Portland played a mature game in the third period, limiting Prince George to only six shots onto Ondrej Štěbeták's net. Diego Buttazzoni gave the Hawks some breathing room at the 17:02 mark of the final frame after he stripped the puck at center ice, skated the other way, beat the last Cougars' defender, and then wired home a backhanded shot over Josh Ravensbergen. Tyson Jugnauth's empty-net goal from his own zone was all the insurance Portland needed to head home for the next three games.

Keep in mind, three-on-three overtime goes away in the postseason. If the game is tied after 60 minutes, just like Game 1, the two teams will take a 15-minute intermission break and return for continuous five-on-five overtime hockey until a winner is decided.

Lastly, line combinations are not required during playoffs, so only starters and scratches will be provided.

Toyota Fan Fest

As a reminder, the doors will open at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday ahead of Game 3 presented by Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks.

Join us on the concourse right away to catch a glimpse of how the Winterhawks players warm up before a game. The best place to watch will be near entry KK or NN!

All other activities will be on the concourse and include a table from the Hawkey Flock, face painting, Tarot card reading, balloon art, caricature, a sign-making table, photo booth, and more!

The Rosebuds will join us again this year to help bring the energy via their pre-game parade and performance between 6:30-6:45 P.M! You can also catch their performance on-ice during intermission.

Listen to some great tunes by our wonderful DJ, who will spin some great tracks!

Our kids' corner will be near entry GG, so feel free to bring the next generation of Portland fans to the game.

Red Out the VMC

For Game 3 presented by Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks, and all of our 2025 WHL Playoff home games, we will be wearing our red jerseys. If you haven't already, secure your seats when the Hawks return home from Prince George to help with the home-ice advantage! When you're picking out what to wear to the, throw on your red Winterhawks apparel as we red out the VMC! Don't have anything red; we've got you covered!

Check out the team store before the game and save 20% off some of the best red merchandise (some exclusions may apply). You may also find other select items at a discount, so be sure to arrive early because once they're gone, they're gone!

Watch from Home

If you cannot attend in person, there is a no-cost option available as the WHL Playoffs are available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

Learn more at victoryplus.com/download

Victory+ has a home and away feed available. For Games 3, 4, and 5 in Portland, click on the Home Feed to hear Winterhawks broadcaster Nick Marek! Share the link with your family and friends!

The video feed will be live five minutes before puck drop. If you want to catch more of Nick's pre-game show, tune in on the Winterhawks App.

