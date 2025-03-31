Hat's Amazing: High-Scoring Skaters Highlight WHL Weekly Awards

Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers Captain Oasiz Wiesblatt has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 30, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The veteran forward netted five goals and an assist to help the Tigers take a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Swift Current Broncos in Round One of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Wiesblatt potted his first playoff hat trick in a 4-0 shutout of the Broncos in Game 1 on Friday, March 28. The wily centreman was left unattended on the backdoor of the Swift Current net to redirect a Gavin McKenna pass just over two minutes into the game. He doubled the lead in the middle frame after the Broncos turned the puck over in their own end and Wiesblatt showed off his handles as he deked netminder Reid Dyck on a point-blank opportunity. He capped off the natural hat trick in the third period with a one-timer off a Liam Ruck no-look pass with 10 minutes left. The Calgary, Alta. product was named second star of the night with the statement victory.

The 20-year-old continued to pile up the points as the Tigers doubled up the Broncos 6-3 in Game 2. With the Tabbies nursing a 2-1 lead midway through the first period, Wiesblatt struck again from his office parked at the edge of the Swift Current net on another powerplay. The Broncos got back within one in the middle frame, but Wiesblatt potted the eventual game-winner when he spotted a loose puck behind the Broncos netminder and batted it into the open net. He capped off his night with an assist on a McKenna empty-net goal en route to a third-star recognition.

Wiesblatt leads all WHL skaters with five goals and his six points are second only to McKenna (9).

He's also on a 14-game point streak dating back to February 17, 2025, in the regular season.

The 5-foot-9, 183-pound centreman was drafted by the Tigers with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. Since then, he's suited up for 284 regular-season matches, piling up 101 goals and 187 assists for 288 career points.

He's averaging a point per game in three trips to the WHL postseason (7G-4A) but hopes to help the Tigers advance to the second round for the first time since 2017.

Wiesblatt was named a WHL Central Division Second Team All-Star in 2023 and 2024 and was named the 41st Captain in Tigers history on October 14, 2025.

The Tigers will hit the Trans-Canada Highway for two tilts at Swift Current's InnovationPlex, starting with Game 3 on Tuesday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

All WHL Playoffs games will be streamed for free on Victory+.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024: Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024: Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

December 2, 2024: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 9, 2024: Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks (Seattle Kraken)

December 16, 2024: Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings (Florida Panthers)

December 23, 2024: Rilen Kovacevic, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

January 6, 2025: Evan Friesen, Wenatchee Wild

January 13, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

January 20, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

January 27, 2025: Quinn Mantei, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 3, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

February 10, 2025: Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

February 24, 2025: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 3, 2025: Teydon Trembecky, Victoria Royals

March 10, 2025: Hunter Laing, Saskatoon Blades (Calgary Flames)

March 17, 2025: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 24, 2025: Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans

ROYALS NETMINDER HICKS NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Victoria Royals netminder Johnny Hicks has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 30, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the second time he's won the weekly award in 2024-25.

Hicks led all starting netminders with a 2-0-0 record, a 1.00 goals-against average, a .962 save percentage and a shutout in his WHL playoff debut.

The 5-foot-11, 154-pound netminder steered aside all 22 shots he faced in a 3-0 win against the Tri-City Americans on Friday, March 28. He denied all three Americans powerplay attempts and made the save on the night with a point-blank stop on a spinning Savin Virk after a Royals turnover in the third period. Hicks was named first star of the game. The win marked Victoria's first home playoff victory since 2019.

Hicks was considerably busier in Game 2, though the Royals stood tall with a dominant 6-2 win. He battled through more traffic in front of his crease and didn't allow an even-strength goal while stopping 29 of 31 shots. Both of Tri-City's goals came on two of their seven powerplay opportunities.

The Kamloops, B.C. product joined the Royals on January 3, 2025, after starting his season with the BCHL's Brooks Bandits. He went 10-4-0-1 in the home stretch of the regular season with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

He's committed to Tennessee State University after his time in Victoria.

Victoria is battling to advance to the second round of the WHL Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The Royals were the league's second-best road team (23-8-2-1) in the regular season and will try to take a stranglehold on their series when puck drops on Game 3 on Tuesday, April 1 at 7:05 p.m. PST in Kennewick, Wash.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

December 9, 2024: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

January 13, 2025: Jayden Kraus, Victoria Royals

January 20, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

January 27, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

February 3, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

February 10, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds (Buffalo Sabres)

February 24, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 3, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 10, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

March 17, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

March 24, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

CHIEFS FORWARD PRESTON NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs forward Mathis Preston has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 30, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 16-year-old scored three goals as the Chiefs won Games 1 and 2 of their first-round series against the Vancouver Giants.

Preston was held off the scoresheet in Game 1, but erupted for his first WHL playoff goal and hat trick on Sunday, March 30. The 5-foot-11, 168-pound centreman opened the scoring with less than a minute remaining in the first period with a long shot that deflected past Burke Hood. He capitalized on a Giants turnover and whizzed a wrister top shelf to double the lead 29 seconds into the middle frame to double the lead. Alternate Captain Shea Van Olm made it 4-0 shortly after, and Preston continued the pile-on with the hat trick goal 5:52 into the period. He pounced on another Vancouver turnover and cut to the net to fire two shots, with the second breaking through for the milestone goal. The Giants would rally hard in the third period, but Spokane still took the win in a 7-5 decision. Preston was named first star of the night with three goals and a +3 rating.

Preston leads all WHL rookies in postseason goals.

He racked up 23 goals (including four game-winners) and 22 assists for 45 points in 54 games in the regular season and finished third in goals among all first-year skaters.

The Penticton, B.C. product was selected by the Chiefs with the third-overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and scored four goals in five call-up appearances the following season.

On the international stage, Preston scored a tournament-leading six goals and picked up an assist en route to a gold medal win with Canada White at the 2024 U17 World Challenge in November.

Preston is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Spokane looks to take a 3-0 grip on their series as they return to the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 2.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos

December 30, 2024: Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 6, 2025: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

January 13, 2025: Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers

January 20, 2025: Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

January 27, 2025: Matej Pekar, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 3, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 10, 2025: Savin Virk, Tri-City Americans

February 18, 2025: Jordan Switzer, Medicine Hat Tigers

February 24, 2025: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

March 3, 2025: Luke Vlooswyk, Red Deer Rebels

March 10, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 17, 2025: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

March 24, 2025: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.