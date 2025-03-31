Giants Nearly Rally from 6-0 Deficit, Fall 7-5 to Chiefs in Game 2

March 31, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants nearly completed an epic comeback in game two of their opening round playoff series against the Spokane Chiefs, but had to settle for a 7-5 loss after Berkly Catton hit the empty net in the dying seconds.

The Giants scored five goals in a row in the third period, turning a comfortable 6-0 Spokane lead into a tentative 6-5 one with 3:10 to go in regulation. The Chiefs were just able to hold on and now lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Cameron Schmidt led the way offensively for the Giants with four points on a goal and three helpers. Adam Titlbach, Connor Levis, Colton Roberts and Tyler Thorpe each found the back of the net for Vancouver as well.

Mathis Preston had a hat-trick in just his second career playoff game for Spokane, while Catton scored twice, including the game-winner. Shea Van Olm also scored his first career playoff goal for the visitors.

GAME SUMMARY

The Giants had an excellent start, creating plenty of chances of the first period, including a semi-breakaway from Titlbach, a post from Tyus Sparks and a shorthanded breakaway from Ty Halaburda.

But Preston opened the scoring for the visitors thanks to his low shot hitting a skate and deflecting up and in with 49 seconds left in the first.

Spokane took over in the second period.

They scored twice in the first 2:14 of the middle frame, first when Preston sniped from the right circle, and then when Van Olm stuffed home a loose puck from in front of the net.

Three and half minutes later, Spokane scored another two quick goals, this time in a span of 29 seconds. Preston completed the hat-trick at the 5:52 mark of the second after he cut to the slot area off the far boards and had his first attempt blocked, but stuck with it and then deposited a shot home on the blocker side. Less than a minute later, Parr scored right off a face-off from the left cirlce.

Catton added to the hurt just 43 seconds into the third, after a puck came to him off the end boards and quickly shot a low one past Brady Smith to make it 6-0 on his first career playoff goal.

The Giants had their first signs of life just 19 seconds after Catton's goal, when Titlbach roofed it off the rush after getting a pass from Schmidt.

Just over three minutes later, Schmidt found Levis all alone in front of the Spokane goal, and he deked and tucked it home to make the score 6-2.

Thirty-six seconds later, Schmidt put home his own rebound through the five-hole after being sprung for a breakaway.

Thorpe would then connect with Roberts streaking in from the blue line at the right circle to make it a 6-4 game with 7:56 still remaining in the third period.

The plot thickened when Andrew Cristall was whistled for a five-minute cross-checking penalty with 3:45 remaining in the third.

Thirty-five seconds into the power play, Thorpe deflected in a pass from Schmidt to make it a 6-5 score.

Goaltender Dawson Cowan made a few big time stops in the final couple minutes to help the Chiefs hold on, with Catton's empty-net goal sealing the deal with 7.5 seconds left.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 10/8/19 = 37 | SPO - 16/33/8 = 57

PP: VAN- 1/3 | SPO - 0/4

Face-Offs: VAN - 37 | SPO - 41

3 STARS:

1st: SPO - Mathis Preston - 3G, 11 SOG, +3

2nd: VAN - Cameron Schmidt - 1G, 3A, 9 SOG

3rd: VAN - Connor Levis- 1G, 1A, 3 SOG

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Brady Smith (24 saves / 26 shots in relief). Burke Hood (26 saves / 30 shots, no decision)

Spokane: WIN - Dawson Cowan (32 saves / 37 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"Two out of three periods we were good; we were outstanding. First period was good; third period was good. Second period we got punched in the mouth. An unlucky goal again, a little bit unlucky. It happens. It's going to happen, but we didn't respond. That period we just got deflated. You could see it. We got deflated. And we talked after the second period: "Let's go. Play what we're capable of playing. How we've been playing and see what happens." It was a good finish. It was excellent. But playoffs you've got to play like that the whole game. You can't stop. You can't quit. We've got some guys, when it gets tough, they have a hard time battling through things. And it happened in the second period. We need some guys to step up more." - Manny Viveiros Head Coach on the game overall

UPCOMING

Games three, four and five of the series will be played in Spokane, starting with game three on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

See below for the first playoff schedule:

Game Date Away Home Time

1 Friday, March 28 Spokane Vancouver 4-1 L

2 Sunday, March 30 Spokane Vancouver 4:00 p.m. PDT

3 Wednesday, April 2 Vancouver Spokane 7:05 p.m. PDT

4 Thursday, April 3 Vancouver Spokane 7:05 p.m. PDT

5* Saturday, April 5 Vancouver Spokane 6:05 p.m. PDT

6* Monday, April 7 Spokane Vancouver 7:00 p.m. PDT

7* Wednesday, April 9 Vancouver Spokane 7:05 p.m. PDT

