Blazers Acquire Forward Beau Courtney from Everett
January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kamloops Blazers News Release
Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have acquired 20-year-old forward Beau Courtney from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a seventh round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.
Courtney, who stands at 5'10" and 179lbs, has played in 198 career games with the Everett Silvertips over the past four seasons. In that span he has 34 goals, 33 assists and 67 points.
This season Courtney has nine points in 31 games.
Earlier this season, the Parker, Colorado native signed a letter of intent to play NCAA Division I hockey with the University of Alaska Fairbanks for the 2025-2026 season.
