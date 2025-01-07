Giants Acquire 20-Year-Old Forward Maxim Muranov from Wild
January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today the acquisition of 2004-born forward Maxim Muranov (Moscow, RUS) from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for 2004-born forward Tyson Zimmer (Russell, Man.).
"We're thrilled to welcome Maxim to our lineup. He's a big, hard player with a knack for scoring and has the grit to make a real impact on the ice," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "We also want to express our gratitude to Tyson for his hard work and contributions to the Vancouver Giants and wish him every success in Wenatchee."
Muranov, 20, has registered 25 points this season in 34 games on eight goals and 17 assists. He was traded from Calgary to Wenatchee on January 2 as part of the Daniel Hauser trade, but hadn't played for them yet. Last season, he produced 50 points in 63 games with the Hitmen, on 22 goals and 28 assists.
The 6-foot-3, 185 lb. forward was originally selected in the first round by the Hitmen in the 2021 CHL Import Draft. He has 116 points in 210 career games (41G-75A).
The Giants would like to thank Tyson for all his contributions to the club over the last year and welcome Maxim to the Giants family.
Images from this story
|
Forward Maxim Muranov with the Calgary Hitmen
(Candice Ward)
|
Forward Maxim Muranov with the Calgary Hitmen
(Candice Ward)
|
Vancouver Giants forward Tyson Zimmer
(Rob Wilton)
|
Vancouver Giants forward Tyson Zimmer
(Rob Wilton)
