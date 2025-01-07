Wild Swap 2004-Born Forwards with Vancouver
January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 20-year-old forward Tyson Zimmer in exchange for 20-year-old forward Maxim Muranov.
Muranov hails from Moscow, Russia, and is in his fourth season of Western Hockey League play. Originally selected by the Calgary Hitmen in the 2021 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, the forward was a consistent presence in the scoring column throughout his time in Calgary, posting 116 points over 210 games with the Hitmen. He came to the Wild with 25 points in 33 appearances this season, and his 63 games, 22 goals and 50 points last season all marked career highs.
Zimmer is in his fifth season in the WHL, with 248 career appearances and 143 points to his name. The Russell, Manitoba native has notched 10 goals and 15 assists this season over 35 games, and posted 45 points a year ago in a career-high 67 games for the Giants and Lethbridge Hurricanes. A first-round draft pick of the Brandon Wheat Kings, he spent 82 games with Brandon to start his WHL career, and also skated for the Waywayseecappo Wolverines of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) during the 2020-21 campaign. Last week, he announced an NCAA Division I commitment to Niagara University.
The Wenatchee Wild wish Muranov all further success in Vancouver, and proudly welcome Tyson Zimmer to the Wild family.
Images from this story
|
Forward Tyson Zimmer with the Vancouver Giants
(Vancouver Giants)
