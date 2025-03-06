Blazers Sign Defenseman Liam Kilfoil
March 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kamloops Blazers News Release
Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2009-born defenseman Liam Kilfoil to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Kilfoil was selected by the Blazers in the 6th round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.
Kilfoil is from Calgary, AB and is playing for the North Shore Warriors U18 Prep this season in the CSSHL. The 6'0" and 160lb right shot defender had seven goals, 21 assists and 28 points in 36 games this season. Kilfoil will compete with his team at the U18 Prep Western Championships in Penticton from March 12th to 16th to conclude his season.
"We would like to welcome Liam and his family to the Kamloops Blazers organization," said General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "Liam spent some time with us in late February and we are excited to be a part of his development over the coming years."
Kilfoil is the third defenseman and seventh player signed by the Blazers from the 2009-born draft class.
