Oil Kings MARCHing Towards Post-Season with Five More Home Games

March 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The home stretch of the WHL's regular season is here with just five more home games for the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place.

The family fun is unmatched with plenty of excitement for all ages! Great seats start at just $20 at oilkings.ca

Don't miss great games and fantastic giveaways! Firefighter Appreciation Night TOMORROW will have Oil Kings youth fire hats to make sure you look the part while cheering the Oil Kings on!

Then, on Sunday, March 9, it's the annual Fan Appreciation Game! THOUSANDS of prizes are to be given away via scratch and win, including 1,000 Oil Kings Tristan Jarry bobbleheads!

Hockey Hooky is another fan favourite game in March! The 11 a.m. puck drop on March 12 makes for a perfect extended lunch break, and we'll have you back at work by 3 p.m.!

Meanwhile, there's one more theme jersey on March 15 as the Oil Kings go vitange! Stay tuned for an official reveal but grab your tickets NOW!

The regular season wraps up on Sunday, March 23 with the Team Awards Night! Who's taking home the MVP, Most Improved, or the Community Award! Find out then!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.