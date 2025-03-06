CHL Team of the Month Presented by CCM Named for February 2025

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today the February edition of the CHL Team of the Month presented by CCM for the 2024-25 regular season.

F - Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs / WHL)

13G-21A, 34 PTS, +17 in 13 GP in February

Having registered 13 goals and 34 points through 13 games in February, Seattle Kraken prospect Berkly Catton of the No. 5-ranked Spokane Chiefs (WHL) is making his first appearance of the 2024-25 season in the CHL Team of the Month. Held off the scoresheet on just one occasion last month, the 19-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask., registered 10 multi-point outings, including seven games with three points or more. Catton's 34 points were one shy of the WHL and CHL leader for February, while his 13 goals last month ranked tied for first in the WHL. Between January 11 to February 23, the Chiefs captain tallied a point in 18 straight games (20G-32A over that stretch), which ranks as the fourth-longest point streak in the WHL this season. Since returning from the 2025 World Juniors on January 10, Catton has amassed 54 points (22G-32A) in 22 games, good for third in the CHL behind only his Chiefs teammate Andrew Cristall (56 points) and Saginaw Spirit defenceman Zayne Parekh (56 points) over that stretch. Thanks in part to Catton's strong play, the Spokane Chiefs have also climbed up both the CHL Top-10 Rankings and the WHL standings. Over the last month, having registered a 10-1-1-1 record, the Chiefs placed themselves among the Top-5 clubs in the CHL for the first time this season, while also moving into third place in the WHL's overall standings. Meanwhile, powered by a strong month of February, Catton is up to 101 points (36G-65A) this season, which ranks third in WHL scoring for the 2024-25 campaign. By breaking the 100-point plateau, Catton has also achieved that feat for the second consecutive season. Named to the CHL's Second All-Star Team in 2023-24, Catton was one of just three players in the CHL to register 50+ goals and 60+ assists last season. By going eighth overall to the Seattle Kraken during the 2024 NHL Draft, Catton became the highest-drafted player from the Spokane Chiefs in 33 years. Internationally, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound centreman has represented Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship where he recorded one assist in four games. Before that, Catton helped his country to gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he led all skaters with eight goals and two assists in five tournament games. He's also previously won a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World U18 Championship and silver at the 2022 World U-17 Hockey Challenge. Playing in his third full season in the WHL, Catton was selected by the Spokane Chiefs with the first overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

F - Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL)

17G-17A, 34 PTS, +12 in 14 GP in February

With an OHL-best 34 points over the last month, just one point shy of the CHL scoring leader for February, 2025 NHL Draft prospect Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit (OHL) has earned a spot on the CHL Team of the Month for the second time during the 2024-25 campaign. In 14 games in February, the 18-year-old from Oakville, Ont., was never held off the scoresheet as he posted 12 multi-point outings, including five games with three points or more. The latter included the 2024 Memorial Cup champion registering a career-high five points (2G-3A) on February 8 against the Guelph Storm. Misa also lit the lamp in 10 contests over the last month, the latter of which included tallying his third hat-trick of the season on February 15 against the Sudbury Wolves. Having strung together 14 straight games with a point through February, Misa managed to extend his active point streak, which currently stands at 27 consecutive contests - making it the third-longest point streak in the CHL this season (behind Gavin McKenna of the Medicine Hat Tigers - 35 games & Easton Cowan of the London Knights - 29 games). With 122 points (58G-64A) in 58 games, Misa leads both the OHL and CHL in scoring so far through the 2024-25 campaign. If Misa were to win the CHL Top Scorer Award this season, he would become the fifth first-year draft-eligible in the CHL to achieve the feat over the last 20 years, joining a group of alumni that includes Connor Bedard (2022-23), Marco Rossi (2019-20), Patrick Kane (2006-07), and Sidney Crosby (2004-05). Meanwhile, the 2025 NHL Draft prospect is also one of just two skaters in the CHL to have broken the 50-goal plateau in 2024-25, alongside Brantford Bulldogs forward Nick Lardis (66 goals). Drafted with the first overall pick of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Misa is one of nine players in CHL history to have been granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada. Over his career, Misa has helped Canada win gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and he also earned a silver medal at the 2022 World U17 Hockey Challenge playing for Canada Red. Earlier this season, the 18-year-old was one of 13 CHL forwards to help Team CHL defeat the U.S. National Under-18 Team last November in the inaugural 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada. Identified by NHL Central Scouting as the third-ranked skater in North America ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, Misa was one of 17 CHL players ranked by NHL Central Scouting among the top 20 North American skaters in their Midterm Rankings. A little less than a year ago, Misa also played a part in helping the Saginaw Spirit capture their first-ever Memorial Cup in 2024, as they became just the third American franchise to win the CHL's championship title.

F - Nick Lardis (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

21G-10A, 31 PTS, +6 in 11 GP in February

With a CHL-leading 21 goals in 11 games during February, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis of the No.9-ranked Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) is making his first appearance in the CHL Team of the Month for the 2024-25 season. The 19-year-old from Oakville, Ont., failed to find twine in only one game last month, having recorded six multi-goal contests and four hat-tricks in February (on Feb. 2 @ Sudbury, Feb. 14 vs. Niagara, Feb. 20 @ Peterborough, & Feb. 23 @ Ottawa). One of those four hat-tricks saw Lardis register a single-game career-high of four goals against the Sudbury Wolves at the beginning of the month. Having scored a goal in 20 of his last 22 contests, Lardis put together an 18-game goal streak from January 8 to February 20, the longest streak of its kind in the CHL this season. Over the last month, Lardis' play has helped lift the Bulldogs, as they went 9-1-1-0 in February and entered the CHL Top-10 Rankings for the first time since October 1. Thanks to his big month, Lardis leads the CHL with 66 goals in 2024-25 - eight more than the next closest skater (Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit - 58 goals). The 5-foot-11, 185-pound right-winger is the only player in the CHL to have broken the 60-goal plateau this season, and just the ninth CHL skater to have reached 65 goals over the last 20 years. If he were to hit 70, the Blackhawks prospect would become only the second OHL player to have achieved the feat since 1992 and the first since Oshawa Generals alumnus John Tavares scored 72 during the 2006-07 campaign. Originally selected by the Peterborough Petes sixth overall in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, Lardis was acquired by the Bulldogs during the 2022-23 campaign in exchange for two-time OHL champions Gavin White and Avery Hayes. Over the course of this season, Lardis has become the Brantford Bulldogs' franchise record holder for goals (66) and points (108) - both marks he is likely to build on over the Bulldogs' remaining seven games. At the 2023 NHL Draft, Lardis was taken in the third round (67th overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks and he signed his entry-level contract with the club in April 2024.

D - Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit / OHL)

7G-24A, 31 PTS, +16 in 14 GP in February

After leading all CHL defencemen with seven goals and 31 points in February, Calgary Flames prospect Zayne Parekh of the Saginaw Spirit (OHL) has earned a spot in the CHL Team of the Month for a second straight month. In 14 games throughout February, the 19-year-old from Nobleton, Ont., registered a point in 13 of those contests. The latter saw Parekh record a total of 10 multi-point games, including a pair of four-point nights to both start and end the month (Feb. 1 vs. Kitchener & Feb. 28 @ Sudbury). Over the course of February, Parekh had 24 assists, which rank tied for first among all players in the CHL. Entering Thursday, the 6-foot, 185-pound defenceman leads all CHL defencement with 31 goals and 99 points this season. Currently on a nine-game point streak, Parekh recently became just the second defenceman in the CHL to have registered multiple 30-goal seasons in the 21st century, doing so after Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL) alumnus Jonathan Gauthier scored 30-plus goals over consecutive campaigns in 1999-00 and 2000-01. Additionally, by hitting 30 goals in 2024-25, Parekh also became just the second defenceman in OHL/OHA history with multiple 30-goal seasons, following in the footsteps of Oshawa Generals alumnus Bobby Orr who achieved the feat in 1966 (34 goals in 1964-65 & 38 goals in 1965-66). Now sitting just one point shy of 100 points, Parekh will look to become just the fifth CHL rearguard to break the 100-point plateau since 2000 over the final weeks of the 2024-25 campaign. Since January 10, Parekh shares the CHL scoring lead with Spokane Chiefs forward Andrew Cristall having amassed 56 points (19G-37A) in 23 games over that stretch. Last season, in addition to helping the Saginaw Spirit to their first-ever Memorial Cup title, Parekh became the first Spirit player to ever be named the CHL Defenceman of the Year and he was chosen to the CHL's First All-Star Team after amassing 96 points in 66 games. By going ninth overall to the Calgary Flames at the 2024 NHL Draft, Parekh became the highest-drafted player in Saginaw Spirit history. The 19-year-old was originally taken by Saginaw with the 19th overall pick of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. He has previously helped Canada to gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and he competed for Team Red at the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Moncton, N.B.

D - Justin Kipkie (Victoria Royals / WHL)

4G-11A, 15 PTS, +17 in 11 GP in February

After registering four goals and 11 assists over 11 games in February, Utah Hockey Club prospect Justin Kipkie of the Victoria Royals (WHL) is making his first appearance of the 2024-25 campaign in the CHL Team of the Month. Over the last month, the 19-year-old from Calgary, Alta., registered a point in eight of 11 contests, the latter of which included a trifecta of three-point nights (Feb. 4 vs. Kelowna, Feb. 7 @ Tri-City & Feb. 8 @ Spokane). Each of those three-point contests matched Kipkie's single-game career-high in the WHL, a feat that he has now accomplished six times throughout the current season. Over the course of February, Kipkie's solid performances also coincided with a strong month for the Victoria Royals, who won nine of 11 games (9-1-0-1) as they sit in first place in the WHL's B.C. Division heading into Thursday. With 54 points in 56 games, the Royals captain has already set a new career-high this season, besting his previous mark of 54 that he set in 2023-24. At the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign, Kipkie was named the ninth captain in team history. Named a WHL B.C. Division First-Team following the 2023-24 season, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenceman was previously drafted 160th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes (Utah Hockey Club). Now competing in what is his third full season in the WHL, Kipkie was originally drafted by the Victoria Royals in the sixth round (126th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

G - Rudy Guimond (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

7-0-0-0 record, 1.26 GAA, .956 SV% & 2 SO in 7 GP in February

Holding a perfect 7-0-0-0 record in February, Detroit Red Wings prospect Rudy Guimond of the No. 1-ranked Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) is making his first-ever appearance in the CHL Team of the Month. Over his seven starts, the 19-year-old from Montreal, Que., allowed one goal or fewer on five occasions during the last month. The latter included a pair of shutouts: the first of which saw Guimond stop all 29 shots he faced against the Cape Breton Eagles on February 1, before he later registered a 20-save shutout against those same Cape Breton Eagles on February 21. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound netminder also made a career-high 42 saves in a big 4-1 victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs on the last day of the month. In total, Guimond registered four performances with 25-plus saves in February. Over the last month, Guimond posted the CHL's best goals-against average (1.26) and save percentage (.956) for any goalie with a minimum of five games played. Having been acquired by the Moncton Wildcats this past November after spending two seasons with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL, Guimond has provided his new QMJHL club with a big boost in net. The Red Wings prospect has won 13 consecutive games to kick start his QMJHL career, having registered a 1.59 goals-against average, .946 save percentage, and two shutouts over those 13 starts. Of any netminder in the CHL who has played a minimum of 10 games this season, Guimond's 1.59 GAA and .946 save percentage rank first among that group. He's also the only goalie within that cohort to have not suffered a loss during the 2024-25 campaign. Drafted in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, Guimond is committed to play NCAA Division 1 hockey for Yale University next season in 2025-26.

