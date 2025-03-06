Cougars Claw from Behind to Earn 5th Straight Win

March 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







WENATCHEE, WA - The Prince George Cougars are getting hot at the right time. The Cats earned their fifth straight win with a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Wenatchee Wild, Wednesday at the Town Toyota Centre.

GAME SUMMARY

The Wenatchee Wild opened the scoring at 10:36 of the first period, taking an early 1-0 lead. Despite trailing after one, the Cougars generated quality scoring chances but couldn't capitalize on the equalizer.

Wenatchee wasted no time doubling their lead in the second, striking just 23 seconds into the period to make it 2-0. Prince George responded at 4:23 when Bauer Dumanski's point shot deflected off a body and past Wenatchee goaltender Brendan Gee, cutting the deficit to 2-1. However, the Wild quickly restored their two-goal advantage at 6:51. The Cougars clawed back late in the period when Viliam Kmec fired a power-play blast through traffic, bringing Prince George within one at 18:24. The Cats carried momentum into the intermission, setting the stage for an exciting third.

Prince George continued to press and found the equalizer on another power play. This time, it was Jett Lajoie netting his 14th of the season at 9:25 to tie the game 3-3. The Cougars weren't done there-just three minutes later, the fourth line stepped up, with Lee Shurgot burying a massive go-ahead goal at 12:18 to give Prince George its first lead of the night.

Wenatchee had a prime opportunity to respond in the final minutes, heading to a five-minute power play. However, the Cougars' penalty killers and goaltender Josh Ravensbergen stood tall, shutting the door to secure Prince George's fifth straight victory.

They Said It...

Assistant Coach Carter Rigby on tonight's win...

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/03/06010522/Rigby-Mar-5_mixdown.mp3

Next Game: Friday, Mar. 7 at Wenatchee - 7:00 pm

Next Home Game: Friday, Mar. 14 vs. Wenatchee - 7:00 pm

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.