Preview: Americans vs Silvertips - March 7, 2025
March 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Silvertips
Friday, March 7, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
Central Plateau Cleanup Company Bobblehead Giveaway
The first 1,000 fans will receive a free Winger bobblehead
LAST GAME: Jackson Smith played the role of overtime hero for the second time in three days, lifting Tri-City to a 2-1 victory at the Showare Center on Sunday. The Americans officially clinched a playoff spot by virtue of the game going into overtime and Wenatchee losing to Vancouver. Lukas Matecha turned in another strong performance with 29 saves for his 26th win of the year.
VS EVERETT: Tonight is the sixth and final meeting of the season between the Americans and Silvertips. The home team has won each game in the season series with Tri-City winning Nov 2 (6-5 OT) and Nov 8 (8-6) at home, but falling Dec 14 (4-1), Jan 12 (4-1) and Jan 26 (2-1 OT) in Everett.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips
Jake Sloan (27-40-67) Carter Bear (38-40-78)
Max Curran (20-43-63) Tyler McKenzie (30-43-73)
Brandon Whynott (23-29-52) Dominik Rymon (28-35-63)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips
Power Play - 16.1% (33-for-205) Power Play - 24.0% (54-for-225)
Penalty Kill - 78.7% (174-for-221) Penalty Kill - 78.7% (170-for-216)
Around the Concourse:
Section D: Tri-City Dust Devils, Columbia Basin BMX
Section J: Marimba Band
Section X: Columbia Basin College
Jersey Auction: Jake Gudelj #19 (White)
Gesa Autograph Booth: Ryan Grout
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Follow us on social media:Twitter » Facebook » Instagram
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2025
- Blazers Sign Defenseman Liam Kilfoil - Kamloops Blazers
- CHL Team of the Month Presented by CCM Named for February 2025 - WHL
- Preview: Americans vs Silvertips - March 7, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Hayden Pakkala Commits to the University of Calgary - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Winterhawks Punch Their Ticket to 2025 WHL Playoffs - Portland Winterhawks
- Hawks Secure Playoff Spot with 4-3 Win over Blazers Wednesday Night - Portland Winterhawks
- Prince George Captures 4-3 Win at Wenatchee Wednesday - Wenatchee Wild
- Cougars Claw from Behind to Earn 5th Straight Win - Prince George Cougars
- Benson Scores Twice As Rockets Lose To Hurricanes 7-4 On Wednesday Night - Kelowna Rockets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Preview: Americans vs Silvertips - March 7, 2025
- Savin Virk Named WHL Rookie of the Month
- Americans clinch playoff spot, Smith scores overtime winner against Thunderbirds
- Preview: Americans at Thunderbirds - March 2, 2025
- Americans Gain Point But Fall In Overtime To Wild