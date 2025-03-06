Preview: Americans vs Silvertips - March 7, 2025

March 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Silvertips

Friday, March 7, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

Central Plateau Cleanup Company Bobblehead Giveaway

The first 1,000 fans will receive a free Winger bobblehead

LAST GAME: Jackson Smith played the role of overtime hero for the second time in three days, lifting Tri-City to a 2-1 victory at the Showare Center on Sunday. The Americans officially clinched a playoff spot by virtue of the game going into overtime and Wenatchee losing to Vancouver. Lukas Matecha turned in another strong performance with 29 saves for his 26th win of the year.

VS EVERETT: Tonight is the sixth and final meeting of the season between the Americans and Silvertips. The home team has won each game in the season series with Tri-City winning Nov 2 (6-5 OT) and Nov 8 (8-6) at home, but falling Dec 14 (4-1), Jan 12 (4-1) and Jan 26 (2-1 OT) in Everett.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Jake Sloan (27-40-67) Carter Bear (38-40-78)

Max Curran (20-43-63) Tyler McKenzie (30-43-73)

Brandon Whynott (23-29-52) Dominik Rymon (28-35-63)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Power Play - 16.1% (33-for-205) Power Play - 24.0% (54-for-225)

Penalty Kill - 78.7% (174-for-221) Penalty Kill - 78.7% (170-for-216)

Around the Concourse:

Section D: Tri-City Dust Devils, Columbia Basin BMX

Section J: Marimba Band

Section X: Columbia Basin College

Jersey Auction: Jake Gudelj #19 (White)

Gesa Autograph Booth: Ryan Grout

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Western Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2025

