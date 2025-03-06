Weekend Preview - March 7th-8th, 2025

Victoria Royals right wing Brayden Boehm

Victoria B.C. - This weekend, the Victoria Royals will host the Spokane Chiefs for a two-game series. It begins on Friday, March 7, at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre with puck drop slated for 7:05 pm. The clubs will meet again the following night at 6:05 pm.

The two-game series marks the final matchup between the Royals and Chiefs this regular season. The Royals hold a 1-1-0-0 record against Spokane with their last meeting coming on February 8th in Spokane, WA. The match saw Victoria take a 5-4 overtime win with the game-winning goal from Justin Kipkie, and a four point performance by Kenta Isogai.

Last weekend, the Royals swept their two-game series against the Portland Winterhawks, earning four points. They kicked off the two game set with a 6-5 overtime victory and followed up with a 4-3 win on Saturday. With his 17th goal of the season, Keaton Verhoeff took hold of third all time for goals scored in the WHL by a 16-year-old defenseman in a season, with the most since 1984-85.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Teydon Trembecky -. Trembecky, a Sherwood Park, Alta., native, is amid a career-year, posting 78 points in 60 outings with a team-leading 42 goals. The 19-year-old forward has posted eight points including a hat trick against the Winterhawks over his last three games. On March 3, Trembecky was named Tempo WHL Player of the Week after collecting five points in the Royals' series against Portland.

PORTLAND

Andrew Cristall - The WHL's leading scorer has been among the league's top players this season, tallying 116 points (42 goals, 74 assists) in just 50 appearances. Cristall was acquired by the Chiefs from the Kelowna Rockets on January 8. The Burnaby native was selected in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals with the 40th overall pick.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (36W-15L-3OTL-6SOL-TP81) - 2nd in Western Conference

SPOKANE - (41W-18L-1OTL-1SOL-TP84) - 3rd in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

March 7 v. SPO - 7:05 pm

March 8 v. SPO - 6:05 pm

March 14 v. VAN - 7:05 pm

March 15 @ VAN - 7:00 pm

March 18 @ KAM - 7:00 pm

WATCH & LISTEN

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

Images from this story

