Game Day Hub: March 7 vs. Seattle

March 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks are proud to celebrate Women of the Rose City tonight as they host the Seattle Thunderbirds for another exciting installment of the I-5 Rivalry Series presented by ZoomCare. The teams then hit the road for a rematch in Kent on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV and locally on the Portland's CW

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Upcoming Promotional Games:

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks welcomed the Kamloops Blazers to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday night. The Hawks took an early 1-0 lead just 30 seconds into the game when Joel Plante scored off a loose puck he buried from a wicked wrist shot. Kamloops responded with a power play goal from Jordan Keller to tie it up, but Portland regained the lead with goals from Diego Buttazzoni and Josh Zakreski, making it 3-1. Keller scored again on the power play to bring Kamloops within one at the end of the first period. In the second, Portland extended their lead to 4-2 thanks to Kayd Ruedig's power play goal. Kamloops answered with a goal from Emmitt Finnie, making it 4-3. Despite strong pressure from Kamloops in the third, Portland's Ondřej Štěbeták made 16 saves to hold on for a 4-3 victory, securing a playoff spot for the 14th consecutive year.

Playoff Ticket Punched

The Winterhawks were in a "win and you're in" scenario and needed just one more point to secure their spot in the 2025 WHL playoffs, and their Wednesday night victory over the Kamloops Blazers did just that. With a season record of 32-24-3-1, the Winterhawks have now qualified for the playoffs in 14 straight years and will aim for their fourth Ed Chynoweth Cup this spring. The work is not done, as now Portland battles for seeding and potential home-ice advantage. Portland became the sixth team in the Western Conference to punch their metaphoric ticket to playoffs, which is expected to begin the weekend of March 28-30. If the standings remain as they are, Portland would secure the fifth seed in the West and face the fourth-seeded Prince George Cougars.

Playoff ticket availability and pricing will be announced in the coming weeks - stay tuned to Winterhawks.com and the Winterhawks social channels for more information.

Milestone Marker

Portland defenceman Tyson Jugnauth slots into the lineup tonight for his 100th time in Winterhawks threads. A trade with the Kamloops Blazers allowed Portland to gain his WHL playing rights, as Jugnauth joined the team in December of 2023 after leaving the University of Wisconsin. Since then, the Kelowna native has played in 99 games while registering 122 points (19G, 103A). Jugnauth is currently ranked third in assists among Western Hockey League skaters with 69 on the season, just six assists behind powerhouse players Shea Van Olm and Gavin McKenna. The 20-year-old blue liner recently announced his commitment to Michigan State University where he plans to further his education and hockey career come the 2025-2026 season. Drafted in the fourth round, 100th overall, by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Draft, Jugnauth is also eligible to begin his professional career in the 2025-26 season.

Women of the Rose City

The Portland Winterhawks are excited to host "Women of the Rose City: Hockey Edition" as part of our Hockey is for Everyone campaign!

Once the doors open, the excitement is just getting started! Enjoy a lively parade around the concourse featuring the Rosebud Dance Team and local community groups from WISE, Rose City Women's Hockey, Femme Rising, Portland Lesbian Choir, and GIRLSGYMPDX. As you explore, stop by GIRLSGYMPDX for a self-defense tutorial, check out the community group tables, and take in live music from Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters, starting at 6:30 and continuing through the first intermission.

As game time approaches, head to your seats for even more fun! Enjoy the national anthem performed by Katie Cooper from PLC, cheer alongside in-game co-host Ally Osborne from KOIN and Portland's CW, and witness a special pre-game entrance from the Winterhawks Figure Skaters.

Seattle Statlines

The Seattle Thunderbirds enter tonight's contest with a 24-31-4-1 record and are coming off a close loss to the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday night in Kent despite an offensive push in the third period. The T-birds currently hold the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference for the WHL playoffs, but just three points separate them from the ninth place Wenatchee Wild who are fighting hard for the final spot.

Seattle's offense is driven by the teams' co-captain Brayden Cootes, who has notched 55 points (23G, 32A) in 53 games this season. Cootes 2 assists last time he played in Portland on Feb 8, and missed the last two meetings between the teams.

The T-birds defense is powered by draft-eligible blue-liner Radim Mrtka who has tallied 32 points (3G, 29A) since joining Seattle in late Nov of 2024. Goaltender Scott Ratzlaff has stood tall between the pipes for the Thunderbirds this season, posting a 3.24 GAA and a .906 SV%. The Buffalo Sabers prospect has stopped 136 of the 151 shots faced and won three out of the four games played against Portland this year.

Seattle leads the league in penalty minutes with an average of 14.9 per game, a trend Portland can look to capitalize on with its power play unit that has been quite successful this year.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks and the Seattle Thunderbirds battle tonight in Portland for the seventh of ten meetings in the I-5 Rivalry Series presented by ZoomCare. Last time the teams met was Feb 17, as Portland downed Seattle by a score of 4-3 in a matinee game at the VMC behind goals from Ryan Miller, Alex Weiermair (2), and Diego Buttazzoni. Two days before, the T-birds beat the Hawks in Kent behind two goals from Matej Parker and a 40 save performance from goaltender Scott Ratzlaff. Each team has three wins and three losses in the season series, as Portland looks to take control on home ice.

Western Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2025

