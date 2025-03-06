Cougars Announce Jam-Packed Retro Weekend to Finish the 24-25 Regular Season

PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars, in partnership with Indigenous Police Services, are thrilled to present Retro Weekend at the CN Centre on Friday, March 21st (7:00 PM) and Saturday, March 22nd (6:00 PM) when the Cats take on the Victoria Royals. This exciting weekend will feature a Riley Heidt Bobblehead Giveaway, a Mega 50/50 Jackpot, Retro Jerseys, and the popular "Jersey Off The Back" give-away.

Friday, March 21st - Riley Heidt Bobblehead Giveaway

The highlight of Friday night is the exclusive Riley Heidt Bobblehead Giveaway:

FREE for all Season Members - Season members can pick up their bobbleheads NOW at the TicketsNorth Box Office.

FREE for the First 300 Kids - The first 300 kids (aged 2 to 12) through the doors Friday night will receive a wristband that can be exchanged for a bobblehead up until 20 minutes after the game has finished. Pick-up Location: Guest Services in Section U.

Add a Bobblehead to your ticket purchase at a 50% discount of $15 + gst and guarantee your piece of Cougars history (while supplies last). Pick-up Location: TicketsNorth Box Office.

Limited Quantities for Sale - Any remaining bobbleheads will be available at the Cougars Store for $30 + GST.

Mega 50/50 Jackpot - Guaranteed $50,000

Fans can take part in the final Mega 50/50 Jackpot of the season with a guaranteed Jackpot of $50,000. 50/50 Tickets can be purchased online NOW and the draw will take place in the 3rd period of the game Saturday, March 22nd. All proceeds benefit Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation.

Specialty Jerseys & Post-Game Jersey Raffle

Both nights, the Cougars will wear specialty retro jerseys. These one-of-a-kind jerseys will be raffled off the players' backs following Saturday's game, giving fans a chance to own a piece of Cougars history. Every fan in attendance receives one free ballot for entry with the option of purchasing additional ballots.

Get Your Tickets Now!

Game tickets for Retro Weekend are available online HERE. Secure your seats today and don't miss this exciting weekend.

Mega Jackpot 50/50 Tickets are available HERE. Support Cardiac Care in Northern BC.

TicketsNorth Box Office Hours are Tuesday to Friday (11am to 5pm).

