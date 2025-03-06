Brandin Cote Named Canada West Coach of the Year, Noah King Named Second Team Canada West All-Star

Spokane Chiefs former two-year captain, all-time leader in games played and member of the Chiefs' List of Legends, Brandin Cote, was named Canada West's Coach Of The Year, as announced by the association on March 4. Cote led the University of Saskatchewan to a 23-5-1-3 record and East Division Championship during the regular season, and his Huskies recently punched their ticket to the CW Championship Finals, where they'll face Mount Royal University starting on Friday, March 7.

Five former Chiefs will compete in the battle for the Dr. W.G. Hardy Trophy, with D Layton Feist and D Michael Ladyman suiting up for MRU across from Cote, F Chase Bertholet, F Cade Hayes and D Mac Gross for Saskatchewan.

Former Chiefs defenseman Noah King, who earned the WHL's Best Plus/Minus award as a standout overager in 2019-20, was also recognized as a Second Team Canada West All-Star last month after a stellar year with the University of Calgary

Full release from the Western Hockey League:

50 Western Hockey League graduates will battle for the Dr. W.G. Hardy Trophy as Canada West men's hockey champions.

Mount Royal is on the hunt for its first conference title, while Saskatchewan last won it all in 2020.

Games 1 and 2 are set for Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. CST.

If necessary, Game 3 will go on Sunday, March 9 at 6:00 p.m. CST.

The series will take place at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon, Sask.

Mount Royal and Saskatchewan split their regular season series in October of 2024.

Former Winterhawks alternate captain Robbie Fromme-Delorme scored a goal and an assist while reigning U SPORTS Goaltender of the Year Shane Farkas (Portland Winterhawks, Victoria Royals) posted a 20-save shutout in a 4-0 victory for the Cougars on October 25.

But the Huskies battled back with a 4-3 decision the following night thanks to a two-goal first period by Dawson Holt (Vancouver Giants, Regina Pats).

All 22 Western Hockey League franchises have at least one alum gunning for the CW title this weekend.

Former WHLers also swept the conference's major awards and 13 WHL alumni were named to Canada West's All-Star and All-Rookie teams for 2024-25.

Following the Canada West Championship series, both teams will have their shot at a U SPORTS national championship as they travel to Ottawa, Ont. for the University Cup starting on March 20, 2025.

Mount Royal Cougars

F- Connor Bouchard (Tri-City Americans 'A')

F- Robbie Fromme-Delorme (Portland Winterhawks 'A')

F- Robbie Holmes (Regina Pats, Everett Silvetips)

F- Justin Lies (Vancouver Giants, Saskatoon Blades)

F- Spencer Moe (Prince Albert Raiders 'A')

F- Teague Patton (Medicine Hat Tigers, Victoria Royals 'A', Everett Silvertips)

F- Ethan Rowland (Red Deer Rebels, Kamloops Blazers)

F- Blake Stevenson (Tri-City Americans, Saskatoon Blades, Red Deer Rebels, Calgary Hitmen)

F- Josh Tarzwell (Lethbridge Hurricanes, Red Deer Rebels)

F- Vaughn Watterodt (Kamloops Blazers, Saskatoon Blades, Victoria Royals)

F- Jayden Wiens (Saskatoon Blades, Brandon Wheat Kings 'A')

F- Tristan Zandee (Calgary Hitmen, Lethbridge Hurricanes)

D- Remy Aquilon (Victoria Royals, Prince Albert Raiders 'A')

D- Layton Feist (Regina Pats, Spokane Chiefs, Kamloops Blazers)

D- Clay Hanus (Portland Winterhawks 'C')

D- Michael Ladyman (Spokane Chiefs, Winnipeg ICE)

D- Kurtis Smythe (Portland Winterhawks 'A', Medicine Hat Tigers)

D- Kyle Walker (Everett Silvertips, Regina Pats 'A')

G- Shane Farkas (Portland Winterhawks, Victoria Royals)

Assistant Coach- Tyler Fiddler (Calgary Hitmen 'C')

Scouting & Recruiting Coordinator- Donald Godreau (Swift Current Broncos)

Saskatchewan Huskies

F- Chase Bertholet (Winnipeg ICE, Spokane Chiefs)

F- Ashton Ferster (Medicine Hat Tigers, Kamloops Blazers)

F- Cade Hayes (Moose Jaw Warriors, Spokane Chiefs)

F- Dawson Holt (Vancouver Giants, Regina Pats)

F- Liam Keeler (Edmonton Oil Kings, Red Deer Rebels)

F- Vince Loschiavo (Kootenay ICE 'A', Moose Jaw Warriors, Edmonton Oil Kings)

F- Raphael Pelletier (Swift Current Broncos, Everett Silvertips 'A')

F- Chantz Petruic (Moose Jaw Warriors)

F- Josh Pillar (Kamloops Blazers, Saskatoon Blades)

F- Ethan Regnier (Swift Current Broncos 'C', Everett Silvertips 'A')

F- Cohner Saleski (Prince Albert Raiders, Red Deer Rebels, Swift Current Broncos)

F- Keaton Sorensen (Red Deer Rebels, Prince Albert Raiders)

F- Trevor Wong (Kelowna Rockets, Saskatoon Blades 'C')

D- Logan Bairos (Kamloops Blazers 'A')

D- Parker Gavlas (Regina Pats, Edmonton Oil Kings, Medicine Hat Tigers)

D- Mac Gross (Spokane Chiefs)

D- Cole Jordan (Moose Jaw Warriors)

D- Landon Kosior (Prince Albert Raiders 'A')

D- Ty Prefontaine (Prince Albert Raiders, Calgary Hitmen, Lethbridge Hurricanes 'C')

D- Rhett Rhinehart (Prince Albert Raiders, Prince George Cougars, Saskatoon Blades 'A')

F- Carter Stebbings (Swift Current Broncos)

G- Roddy Ross (Seattle Thunderbirds, Regina Pats)

G- Ethan Chadwick (Saskatoon Blades, Everett Silvertips)

Head Coach- Brandin Cote (Spokane Chiefs 'C', Swift Current Broncos)

Assistant Coach- Jon Barkman (Saskatoon Blades, Prince George Cougars)

Assistant Coach- Dave Chartier (Saskatoon Blades 'C')

Assistant Coach- Derek Hulak (Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades)

Goaltending Coach- Jeff Bosch (Regina Pats, Moose Jaw Wariors, Kamloops Blazers)

Video Coordinator- Wil Kushniryk (Kelowna Rockets, Tri-City Americans, Calgary Hitmen)

Major Canada West Awards

Player of the Year: Clay Hanus, Mount Royal Cougars (Portland Winterhawks 'C')

Goaltender of the Year: Roddy Ross, Saskatchewan Huskies (Seattle Thunderbirds / Regina Pats)

Top Scorer: Clay Hanus, Mount Royal Cougars (Portland Winterhawks 'C')

Top Defenceman: Clay Hanus, Mount Royal Cougars (Portland Winterhawks 'C')

Rookie of the Year: Sean Tschigerl, Alberta Golden Bears (Calgary Hitmen 'A' / Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Coach of the Year: Brandin Cote, Saskatchewan Huskies (Spokane Chiefs 'C')

Student-Athlete Community Service Award Winner: Blake Gustafson, Alberta Golden Bears (Red Deer Rebels / Saskatoon Blades)

UBC Hockey Alumni Trophy for Sportsmanship and Ability: Josh Prokop, Alberta Golden Bears (Calgary Hitmen 'C')

The Saskatchewan Huskies were also awarded the Adam Kryczka Memorial Trophy as the team with the fewest goals against through the regular season. Roddy Ross, Ethan Chadwick (Saskatoon Blades / Everett Silvertips) and Jordan Kooy (OHL- London Knights / Sarnia Sting / Oshawa Generals) combined for just 61 goals against and a collective goals-against average of 2.15.

First Team All-Canadians:

F- Connor Bouchard, Mount Royal Cougars (Tri-City Americans 'A')

F- Chantz Petruic, Saskatchewan Huskies (Moose Jaw Warriors)

F- Sean Tschigerl, Alberta Golden Bears (Calgary Hitmen 'A', Lethbridge Hurricanes)

D- Clay Hanus, Mount Royal Cougars (Portland Winterhawks 'C')

D- Aidan De La Gorgendiere, Alberta Golden Bears (Saskatoon Blades 'C')

G- Roddy Ross, Saskatchewan Huskies (Seattle Thunderbirds / Regina Pats)

Second Team All-Canadians:

F- Sasha Mutala, UBC Thunderbirds (Tri-City Americans 'A')

F- Brett Hyland, Alberta Golden Bears (Brandon Wheat Kings 'C')

D- Noah King, Calgary Dinos (Swift Current Broncos, Spokane Chiefs 'A')

D- Landon Kosior, Saskatchewan Huskies (Prince Albert Raiders 'A')

G- Tyler Palmer, Alberta Golden Bears (Victoria Royals, Everett Silvertips)

All-Rookie Team:

F- Justin Lies, Mount Royal Cougars (Vancouver Giants / Saskatoon Blades)

F- Brett Hyland, Alberta Golden Bears (Brandon Wheat Kings 'C')

F- Sean Tschigerl, Alberta Golden Bears (Calgary Hitmen 'A', Lethbridge Hurricanes)

D- Logen Hammett, Calgary Dinos (Brandon Wheat Kings, Vancouver Giants 'A')

D- Marc Lajoie, Alberta Golden Bears (Tri-City Americans 'C', Edmonton Oil Kings 'A')

G- Tyler Palmer, Alberta Golden Bears (Victoria Royals, Everett Silvertips)

For each season played in the WHL, a player is awarded a one-year post-secondary scholarship, which includes tuition, compulsory fees, and required textbooks.

In partnership with Canada West universities, numerous WHL Scholarship recipients each year are also awarded additional financial assistance from their university to receive Western Canada's Premier Hockey Scholarship.

The WHL has awarded nearly 8,000 scholarships to graduate players since 1993.

The WHL is the leading supplier of hockey scholarships in Western Canada and offers one of the most comprehensive scholarships in North America.

