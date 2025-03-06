Hayden Pakkala Commits to the University of Calgary

March 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds and forward Hayden Pakkala are excited to announce his commitment to the University of Calgary and their hockey program for the start of the 2025-2026 Season, following the completion of his WHL eligibility at the end of the 2024-25 regular season.

"We are very happy for Hayden", Said General Manager Bil La Forge. "He has been a great addition to our team, and we feel fortunate to be part of his path to University Hockey."

Since his acquisition just before the WHL trade deadline, Pakkala has appeared in 26 games in a T-Birds Jersey, recording 6 goals and 5 assists for 11 points. Originally drafted in the 7th round in the 2019 draft by the Winnipeg Ice, the 20-year-old forward has suited up for a total of 251 WHL games.

"I am honored to announce my commitment to the University of Calgary to further my hockey and academic career", said Pakkala. "I want to thank everyone who has helped me get this opportunity. I am excited for this next chapter in my career."

