Behm and Lafreniere on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings

January 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have two players listed on NHL Central Scouting mid-term rankings as forward Nathan Behm is 31st among North American skaters and forward Tommy Lafreniere is 86th among North American skaters.

Behm is in his second season with the Blazers and has 23 goals, 24 assists and 47 points in 38 games this season. The 17-year-old forward is second in team scoring and has surpassed all his points totals from the 2023-24 season. The Calgary, AB native is fourth in scoring in the WHL among first year draft eligible players.

Lafreniere is in his first season with the Blazers and has 15 goals, 21 assists and 36 points in 39 games this season. He is third in the WHL in points by a first year player. Lafreniere is eighth in scoring in the WHL among first year draft eligible players.

In addition to Behm and Lafreniere, the Blazers also have two listed players in the rankings. Ashton Schultz of the Chicago Steel in the USHL is 59th and Sean Barnhill of the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL is 76th.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.