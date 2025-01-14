Five Rebels on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings

RED DEER - Five Red Deer Rebels players are included in the NHL Central Scouting mid-season rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Matthew Gard (Forward, '07-born) - 42nd - North American Skaters Luke Vlooswyk (Defence, '07) - 109th Jaxon Fuder (Forward, '06) - 170th Derek Thurston (Defence, '06) - 192nd Ty Coupland (Forward, '07) - 195th

Gard is in his second with the Rebels after being selected by the club in round two, 39th overall by the Rebels in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The 6'5 centre from Winnipeg, MB has 21 points this season.

Vlooswyk is in his rookie season with the Rebels after being the club's first-round pick, 17th overall at the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The Calgary, AB, 6'5 rearguard has five points in 40 games.

Fuder, from Cold Lake, AB, signed with the Rebels in October out of the BCHL and has 21 points in 35 games in his first WHL season.

Thurston is in his second season with the Rebels. He was selected by the club in round six, 112th overall in 2021. The Delta, BC native has nine points and leads the team with a plus-three rating.

Coupland was acquired by the Rebels via trade last week from Swift Current. The North Vancouver, BC native was selected by the Broncos in round two, 42nd overall in 2022. He has 21 points in 37 games this season.

The NHL Central Scouting mid-season rankings feature the top 224 skaters and 32 goaltenders in North America as well as the top 122 skaters and 16 goaltenders internationally. Sixty-six Western Hockey League players have been listed.

The 2025 NHL Draft goes June 27 and 28 in Los Angeles, California.

