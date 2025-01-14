Four Americans listed by NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings for 2025 NHL Draft

January 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - NHL Central Scouting released their Midterm Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft presented by Upper Deck Tuesday morning, and four Americans players are on the list. Jackson Smith (9th North American Skaters), Gavin Garland (122nd North American Skaters), Cash Koch (160th North American Skaters) and Jake Gudelj (214th North American Skaters) were all listed.

Smith, from Calgary, Alberta, was drafted 2nd overall by the Americans in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft and quickly developed into one of the premier defensemen for the 2025 NHL Draft.

In his rookie season Smith recorded 29 points (8-21-29) in 62 games, but the majority of those came in the second half of the season. After scoring his first career goal on December 31, 2023, Smith then racked up 21 points (8-13-21) over the final 35 games of the year.

Last season he also represented Canada twice on the international stage, picking up two assists in seven games for Team Canada Red at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and helping Canada claim gold at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup with three assists in five games.

He was also named to the roster for Team CHL at the first ever CHL/USA Prospects Challenge in November, helping Team CHL win both games against the top prospects from the United States.

Through 38 games this season Smith has already matched his point total from last year with 29 (2-27-29).

Garland, from Calgary, is in his first season with the Americans after joining them in the offseason. Originally drafted by Tri-City with the 31st overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Garland spent last season with the AJHL's Calgary Canucks, helping lead them to their first league championship in 25 years.

In 52 regular season games he posted 43 points (17-26-43) before adding another 18 points (9-9-18) in 15 playoff games, leading the Canucks in playoff scoring. He also played for Team Canada West at the World Junior 'A' Challenge last season.

Since joining the Americans Garland has been one of the more dangerous offensive players for them this season, currently sitting second in team scoring with 38 points (19-19-38) in 37 games.

Koch, from Calgary, was drafted 23rd overall by the Americans in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft and immediately brought his abrasive style of play to the lineup last season.

Through 111 career games to date Koch has recorded 34 points (19-15-34) and 128 penalty minutes.

Gudelj, from North Vancouver, B.C., is in his second season with the Americans after being acquired in a trade from the Spokane Chiefs. After missing the majority of the 2023-24 season due to injury, Gudelj has already set career highs across the board offensively this year.

Through 36 games he has recorded 23 points (12-11-23), the same amount he had over the previous two season combined.

The 19-year-old Gudelj started the season by earning an invite to St. Louis Blues training camp after being invited to their rookie camp as a free agent.

