Three Oil Kings Spotted on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings

January 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - A trio of Edmonton Oil Kings are ranked in NHL Central Scouting's mid-term rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Defencemen Blake Fiddler and Ethan MacKenzie, and forward Lukas Sawchyn are all ranked among North American Skaters.

Fiddler, the 2007-born defender, is ranked 24th after he was labeled as an 'A' skater in preliminary rankings back in October. Fiddler leads the Oil Kings defence core in goals with six, and he's added 11 assists for 17 points and a +4 rating in 36 games this season. Fiddler was also an Assistant Captain for Team CHL at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge. The Frisco, Texas, U.S.A. product is also approaching 100 games in the WHL.

Sawchyn, out of Grande Prairie, Alta., has found his stride in the WHL and is ranked 119th after he was a 'W' rating in October. Sawchyn is the fourth on the team in points with 30, comprised of eight goals and 22 assists in 40 games. The 2007-born rookie is third among first-year players in the WHL in assists and is tied for sixth in points.

After a 2023/2024 season that saw him only play 26 games, Ethan MacKenzie has smashed some of his career-highs this season and is ranked 163rd. In 37 games this season, the Peachland, B.C. product has one goal and 20 assists for 21 points, with 15 of his points coming at even-strength. He leads the Oil Kings defence in points and assists and his +13 rating is second best on the team.

Fiddler, MacKenzie, Sawchyn and the Oil Kings are on the road this week through Saskatchewan taking on Swift Current, Regina, and Moose Jaw.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!

The Oil Kings are back at home on January 24 for Wrestling Night! Wrestling and Hockey all in one place, it doesn't get much better!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.