Game Preview: Royals vs. Wheat Kings - January 15th, 2025

January 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria B.C. - After a U.S. road swing that saw the Royals win all four games, the team is back in Victoria and set to host the Brandon Wheat Kings on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre with puck drop set for 7:05 pm.

Wednesday's contest will be the first and only time the Royals and Wheat Kings meet this season. Their last meeting was on Jan. 9, 2024, when the Royals lost 3-2 in overtime, Reggie Newman and Cole Reschny both scored.

The Royals, who are riding a six-game winning streak, recently wrapped up an undefeated road trip through Washington. The trip began with a 4-3 shootout win over the Everett Silvertips, before the team carried on to Seattle where they followed up with a 4-1 win. In Wenatchee, the Royals continued their winning ways with a 5-2 victory, before making their way to defeat the Tri-City Americans 6-2.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Brandon Lisowsky - Since being Acquired by the Royals on Jan. 2, the Port Coquitlam native has been quick to make an impact in Victoria. In 35 outings this season, the 20-year-old has amassed a team-leading 50 total points with 27 goals and 23 helpers. In just five games as Royal, Lisowsky has already recorded 7 points including five goals. The winger was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

BRANDON

Marcus Nguyen - The Wheat Kings leading scorer, who hails from Calgary, Alta, has been an anchor for the Wheat Kings this season. The 20-year-old has appeared in 37 games thus far, amassing 39 points with 20 goals and 19 helpers along the way.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (23W-11L-3OTL-4SOL-TP53) - 4th in Western Conference

BRANDON - (19W-13L-3OTL-2SOL-TP43) - 7th in Eastern Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Â January, 15 v. BDN - 7:05 pm

Â January, 17 v. KAM - 7:05 pm

Â January, 18 v. KAM - 6:05 pm

Â January, 24 @ SEA - 7:05 pm

Â January, 25 v. SC - 6:05 pm

WATCH & LISTEN

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.