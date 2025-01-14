Martin, Sarkenov, Schoettler Among 66 WHL Players Named to 2025 NHL CSS Midterm Rankings
January 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs' forwards Owen Martin and Asanali Sarkenov, as well as defenseman Owen Schoettler, are among the 66 Western Hockey League players named to NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Martin was ranked 69th among North American Skaters, Sarkenov was 125th and Schoettler was 131st.
The latest rankings were released on Tuesday morning.
Martin, a 6-foot centerman out of Oakbank, Manitoba, has been out with a lower body injury since late November, but made an impact on the ice for the Chiefs in the first 19 games of the season, posting five goals and eight assists for 13 points. Martin was originally selected by the Chiefs in the second round (27th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Martin is expected to return to action for Spokane in the coming weeks.
Sarkenov, a 6-foot-4 winger from Kazakhstan, has logged seven goals and 11 assists for 18 total points over 25 games in his rookie season. Sarkenov recently returned from representing his country at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa. Sarkenov was the Chiefs' CHL Import Draft selection in 2024.
Schoettler, a 6-foot blueliner out of Edmonton, Alberta, already has new career bests across the board this season with five goals and nine assists for 14 points in 41 games. He also boasts a +9 and is the team's third-highest-scoring defenseman. In his second season with the Chiefs, Schoettler was originally selected in the fourth round (71st overall) by Spokane in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
Twenty WHL clubs are represented in the Midterm Rankings. The Kelowna Rockets, Moose Jaw Warriors and Red Deer Rebels lead the pack with five ranked players each, while the Brandon Wheat Kings, Portland Winterhawks, Prince George Cougars, Swift Current Broncos, Tri-City Americans and Vancouver Giants all have four. Six WHL teams have three players ranked- the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Medicine Hat Tigers, Seattle Thunderbirds and the Spokane Chiefs.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025
- Game Preview: Royals vs. Wheat Kings - January 15th, 2025 - Victoria Royals
- Martin, Sarkenov, Schoettler Among 66 WHL Players Named to 2025 NHL CSS Midterm Rankings - Spokane Chiefs
- Preview: Americans vs Hurricanes - January 15, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Four Winterhawks Named to Central Scouting Midterm Rankings - Portland Winterhawks
- Regina Pats Partner with Heart & Stroke Foundation to Promote Heart Awareness - Regina Pats
- Chiefs Forward Van Olm Commits to Penn State - Spokane Chiefs
- Four Cougars Named to NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings - Prince George Cougars
- Pickford, McCann & Woo Crack NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Four Wheat Kings Named to 2025 NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Reschny and Kraus Named on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings - Victoria Royals
- Four Giants Named to NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings - Vancouver Giants
- Tri-City Americans Skate with Pendleton Youth Program - Tri-City Americans
- Five Rockets Ranked on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Season Rankings - Kelowna Rockets
- Hamilton and Bridgeman Named to NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings - Regina Pats
- Behm and Lafreniere on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings - Kamloops Blazers
- Five Rebels on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings - Red Deer Rebels
- Sixty-Six Western Hockey League Players Named to 2025 NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings - WHL
- Four Broncos Players Ranked by NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft - Swift Current Broncos
- Cleaver Ranked by Central Scouting Service - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Three Oil Kings Spotted on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Four Americans listed by NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings for 2025 NHL Draft - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: January 14 at Prince Albert - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Martin, Sarkenov, Schoettler Among 66 WHL Players Named to 2025 NHL CSS Midterm Rankings
- Chiefs Forward Van Olm Commits to Penn State
- Capitals Prospect Cristall Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week
- Chiefs Run WILD in Wenatchee as Van Olm, Cristall Both Net Hat Tricks in 12-2 Win
- Chiefs Wrap Roadie in Wenatchee Saturday Night