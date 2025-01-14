Martin, Sarkenov, Schoettler Among 66 WHL Players Named to 2025 NHL CSS Midterm Rankings

Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs' forwards Owen Martin and Asanali Sarkenov, as well as defenseman Owen Schoettler, are among the 66 Western Hockey League players named to NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Martin was ranked 69th among North American Skaters, Sarkenov was 125th and Schoettler was 131st.

The latest rankings were released on Tuesday morning.

Martin, a 6-foot centerman out of Oakbank, Manitoba, has been out with a lower body injury since late November, but made an impact on the ice for the Chiefs in the first 19 games of the season, posting five goals and eight assists for 13 points. Martin was originally selected by the Chiefs in the second round (27th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Martin is expected to return to action for Spokane in the coming weeks.

Sarkenov, a 6-foot-4 winger from Kazakhstan, has logged seven goals and 11 assists for 18 total points over 25 games in his rookie season. Sarkenov recently returned from representing his country at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa. Sarkenov was the Chiefs' CHL Import Draft selection in 2024.

Schoettler, a 6-foot blueliner out of Edmonton, Alberta, already has new career bests across the board this season with five goals and nine assists for 14 points in 41 games. He also boasts a +9 and is the team's third-highest-scoring defenseman. In his second season with the Chiefs, Schoettler was originally selected in the fourth round (71st overall) by Spokane in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Twenty WHL clubs are represented in the Midterm Rankings. The Kelowna Rockets, Moose Jaw Warriors and Red Deer Rebels lead the pack with five ranked players each, while the Brandon Wheat Kings, Portland Winterhawks, Prince George Cougars, Swift Current Broncos, Tri-City Americans and Vancouver Giants all have four. Six WHL teams have three players ranked- the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Medicine Hat Tigers, Seattle Thunderbirds and the Spokane Chiefs.

