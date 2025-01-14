Pickford, McCann & Woo Crack NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings
January 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Three Medicine Hat Tigers players have earned spots on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft!
Bryce Pickford is ranked 73rd among North American skaters. After narrowly missing last year's draft, Bryce has had a breakout season, tallying 39 points in 36 games. He's also leading all Western Hockey League defencemen in goals this year, establishing himself as one of the top prospects.
Kadon McCann, a sophomore forward, is ranked 101st. With 13 points in 42 games and a solid 53% faceoff win rate, Kadon has recently heated up, recording 5 points in his last 3 games. His increased offensive production as of late, has made him a player to watch as the season progresses.
Jonas Woo, a defenceman ranked 147th among North American skaters, is enjoying a strong first season with the Tigers. The late 2006-born defender is on pace to set new career highs in goals, assists, and points, proving himself as a key contributor to the team.
For the complete list, visit HERE.
Come out and see Bryce, Kadon, and Jonas Saturday night as the Medicine Hat Tigers take on the new-look Calgary Hitmen at 7:00pm. Get your tickets HERE.
