Preview: Americans vs Hurricanes - January 15, 2025

January 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Hurricanes

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Americans stumbled out of the gate in Everett Sunday afternoon, being held to three shots in each of the opening two periods in a 4-1 loss to the Everett Silvertips. Their best period was the third as they fired eight shots on goal and Savin Virk scored his sixth of the season, but the Silvertips had already built a 3-0 lead after two periods. Lukas Matecha was sensational in the losing effort, stopping 37 shots and being named the game's second star.

VS LETHBRIDGE: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Hurricanes. Last season Tri-City travelled to Lethbridge and shut them out 3-0 on January 5. The last time the Hurricanes visited Tri-City the Americans picked up a 4-2 win on December 2, 2022. Lethbridge has not won a game at the Toyota Center since December 11, 1999.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Lethbridge Hurricanes

Brandon Whynott (20-23-43) Brayden Edwards (16-28-44)

Gavin Garland (19-19-38) Logan Wormald (21-22-43)

Jake Sloan (12-24-36) Brayden Yager (13-26-39)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Lethbridge Hurricanes

Power Play - 15.9% (22-for-138) Power Play - 23.2% (35-for-151)

Penalty Kill - 81.6% (120-for-147) Penalty Kill - 79.5% (124-for-156)

Around the Concourse:

Jersey Auction: Jordan Gavin #13 (White)

Gesa Autograph Booth: Lukas Matecha (Post-Game Section J)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

