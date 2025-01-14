Hamilton and Bridgeman Named to NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings

January 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - NHL Central Scouting revealed its midterm ranking of the top North American skaters and goalies, along with the top International skaters and goalies, on Tuesday.

Amongst those listed were two members of the Regina Pats roster, and one prospect. Amongst North American Skaters, 2007-born defenceman Reese Hamilton is ranked 74th, while 2006-born defenceman Kolten Bridgeman is ranked 142nd. Pats 2007-born import prospect Vaclav Nestrasil is ranked 42nd.

Hamilton, 17, has recorded five points (2G-3A) in 34 games this season split between the Pats and Calgary Hitmen. The Whitewood, Sask. product has played 76 career WHL games (10G-26A-36PTS) since being selected in the first round (4th overall) in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The 6-foot, 170 lb. left-shot defenceman has represented Canada at three tournaments, dressing for Team Canada Red at the U17's in 2023 before winning two gold medals with Canada at two U18 tournaments.

First, Hamilton won gold as an underager at the World U18 Championships in April before winning gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August. Hamilton also suited up for Team CHL at the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in November.

Bridgeman, 18, has tallied four assists in 37 games this season. The right-handed defenceman from Regina, Sask. was listed by the Pats during the 2021-22 season, and has played in 94 career games with the Pats, recording eight points (1G-7A).

Nestrasil, 17, has totaled 23 points (11G-12A) in 34 games this season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL. The Praha, CZE product is committed to the University of Massachusetts. The 6-foot-5, 190 lb. right-shot forward was selected by the Pats with the eighth overall pick of the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.