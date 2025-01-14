Recap and Highlights: Hawks Battle Back But Fall Short in 5-4 Clash with Raiders

January 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

In a back-and-forth affair filled with momentum shifts, the Portland Winterhawks mounted an impressive rally but ultimately came up short in a 5-4 loss to the Raiders on Friday night at Art Hauser Centre.

Game #41: Portland (4) at Prince Albert (5)

SOG: POR (41) - PA (24)

PP: POR (1/3) - PA (1/4)

Saves: Štìbeták (8/12) - Hildebrande (37/41)

Schlenker (11/12)

GAME NOTES:

Tyson Jugnuath recorded his 17th multi-point game (1G, 2A) of the 2024-25 campaign.

Josh Zakreski tallied his fifth multi-goal game of the season.

SCORING:

PA - Rilen Kovacevic (23) from Lukas Dragicevic and Aiden Oiring (Power Play)

PA - Riley Boychuk (6) from Ty Meunier and Daxon Rudolph

POR - Josh Zakreski (22) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski

POR - Tyson Jugnauth (1)

PA - Niall Crocker (16) from Ethan Bibeau and Rilen Kovacevic

PA - Brayden Dube (18) from Tomas Mrsic and Justice Christensen

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (30) from Alex Weiermair and Tyson Jugnauth (Power Play)

PA - Aiden Oiring (18) and Brayden Dube

POR - Josh Zakreski (23) from Kayd Reudig and Diego Buttazzoni

GAME SUMMARY:

The Raiders opened the scoring at 10:27 of the first period and doubled their lead at 17:31 to take a 2-0 advantage into the intermission. Early in the second, the Winterhawks found their spark as Tyson Jugnauth showcased remarkable patience, threading a perfect pass to Josh Zakreski, who buried it into a wide-open net just 1:01 into the period. Jugnauth stayed hot, tying the game 2-2 at 7:48 with a crafty unassisted goal, banking the puck off the goaltender.

The Raiders responded quickly, reclaiming the lead at 12:57 and extending it to 4-2 with another tally at 14:32. Kyle Chyzowski fired back for Portland with a rocket from the right dot on the power play at 16:22, but the Raiders struck again at 17:28, restoring their two-goal cushion to close out the action-packed period.

Zakreski pulled the Winterhawks back within one early in the third period, finding the back of the net at 2:17. With Joel Plante providing a perfect screen in front, Zakreski rifled a shot under the goaltender's glove to make it 5-4. Despite Portland's relentless pressure in the final minutes, the lone goal of the period stood, and the Raiders held on to secure the win through regulation.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks take on the Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday, January 15 at 5:00 p.m. at SaskTel Centre.

