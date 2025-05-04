Thank You, Portland, for an Unforgettable Season

As we wrap up another incredible season, we want to take a moment to say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts!

This year has been a remarkable journey - filled with unforgettable moments, hard-fought battles, and inspiring triumphs. Through every high and low, your unwavering support has meant the world to our players, coaches, and staff. Whether you were in the stands cheering, watching from home, or representing the team from wherever you were, you reminded us why we have the best fans in the WHL.

After last year's incredible run to the WHL finals, the on-ice expectations for this team were tempered, however, this team showed us you can't temper character. The skill, talent, and frankly, determination of this team propelled us to the Conference Championship and gave us all a season we will remember for years to come. As in years past, we were blessed by a group of incredible young men. This is always a difficult time of year as we watch our 20-year-olds move on. We want to thank Ryder Thompson, Tyson Jugnauth and of course our Capitan Kyle Chyzowski for their incredible commitment and leadership to the Winterhawks organization. They have incredible futures ahead of them and are prime examples of what makes the Winterhawks such a special organization.

This time of year is always bittersweet. Some of our boys will be moving on to their next challenge, and rest assured Mike Johnston, Kyle Gustafson and the rest of the hockey operations staff are already hard at work assembling an exciting roster of new and returning players for next year.

Your passion is what fuels us. It's in every chant, every sign (including signs on white boards in the penalty box), every shared moment of joy - and yes, even the heartbreaks. You are the heartbeat of this organization. We are humbled by your support and proud to represent the city of Portland. There is no question we have the best fans in the WHL!!!

As we look ahead, we're more motivated than ever to build on what we've accomplished. With your continued support, the sky's the limit.

Next year is a very special year. It is the Winterhawks 50th Anniversary and we plan to celebrate in a manner commensurate with such a significant milestone!!! This summer, the next phase of the ongoing $50 million renovation project of the Glass Place will be completed. This phase includes, among other things, a new and refreshed bowl - including all new seats and other amenities designed to enhance your comfort and experience. In addition to the physical changes to the Glass Place, throughout the season, we will be celebrating the past and highlighting many of the people and moments that have made the Portland Winterhawks one of the most iconic teams in all of hockey.

Until then, THANK YOU again for being part of the journey. THANK YOU for being part of the Winterhawk family!!!

