Chiefs Forward Van Olm Commits to Penn State
January 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs overage forward Shea Van Olm has announced his commitment to Penn State University (PSU), a Division I NCAA hockey program that plays in the Big Ten conference. Van Olm is the second Chief to commit to an NCAA school following the changes to the eligibility rules for NCAA men's hockey, with overage defenseman Brayden Crampton being the first (Bowling Green).
Upon the conclusion of his WHL eligibility in 2024-25, the 20-year-old winger will join the PSU program next season.
"I'm thrilled to announce my commitment to Penn State Men's Hockey," Van Olm said. "I am very grateful for this opportunity to continue my development as a hockey player and student. To my family, agent, coaches and teammates, thank you for your ongoing support."
Van Olm, a 6-foot-1 left wing from Calgary, is having a career year with 31 goals and 25 assists for 56 total points over 39 games - second in team scoring. He's posted two hat tricks so far this season, while his 31 goals currently lead the Western Hockey League. Van Olm has suited up for 234 career WHL games, including 71 as a Chief since being acquired from the Kamloops Blazers at the trade deadline last season.
Van Olm was originally selected in the sixth round (128th overall) of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft by the Edmonton Oil Kings, where he won a WHL Championship in 2021-22 under current Chiefs head coach Brad Lauer.
Van Olm and the Chiefs (27-14-0-0) have three games this week, including a road match-up against Kelowna on Wednesday before the team returns home for back-to-back nights over the weekend.
