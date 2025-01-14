Reschny and Kraus Named on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings

January 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Cole Reschny and Jayden Kraus were listed on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Reschny, who is listed 34th overall among North American Skaters, has 13 goals and 33 assists for 46 points in 37 games so far this season. Hailing from Macklin, Saskatchewan, Reschny is in his second season with the Royals, where he leads the team in assists and sits second in points. Reschny was originally drafted third overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft by the Royals.

Kraus, who is listed 11th overall among North American Goalies, has a 2.66 goals against average and 0.912 save percentage. Hailing from Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Kraus is in his second season with the Royals and currently sits second in goals against average and save percentage across all WHL goalies. Kraus was originally drafted by the Royals in the third round, 46th overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

