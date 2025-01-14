Four Cougars Named to NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Four Prince George Cougars players have been recognized by NHL Central Scouting in the agency's Midterm Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

The latest rankings, released Tuesday morning, highlight goaltender Josh Ravensbergen and forwards Jett Lajoie, Aiden Foster, and Ben Riche as prospects to watch.

Josh Ravensbergen: Top North American Goaltender

Josh Ravensbergen has been named the top-ranked North American goaltender. The North Vancouver, BC, native is enjoying a stellar sophomore season with the Cougars, boasting a 20-6-3-1 record, a 3.01 goals-against average, and a .901 save percentage. Over his WHL career, Ravensbergen has recorded 46 wins, six shutouts, a 2.72 goals-against average, and a .906 save percentage. Notably, he became the sixth-fastest goaltender in WHL history to reach 40 career wins and currently ranks sixth in franchise history for wins, with Ty Edmonds holding the record at 100.

Jett Lajoie: Ranked 70th Among North American Skaters

Seventeen-year-old forward Jett Lajoie has been ranked 70th overall among North American skaters. The Winnipeg, MB, product has delivered an impressive campaign with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) and recently surpassed 100 WHL games played.

Aiden Foster: Ranked 134th Among North American Skaters

Aiden Foster, also 17, has already eclipsed his rookie-season totals. The Lloydminster, AB, native has tallied nine points (5 goals, 4 assists) in 41 games and leads the WHL in penalty minutes. Like Lajoie, Foster recently reached the 100-game milestone in the WHL.

Ben Riche: Ranked 174th Among North American Skaters

Recently acquired forward 19-year-old Ben Riche has been on a tear during the 2024-25 season. The Quinnipiac University commit leads the Cougars in scoring with 57 points (25 goals, 32 assists) and is riding a 12-game point streak. Riche, who joined the Cougars on January 8th from the Saskatoon Blades, has made an immediate impact.

