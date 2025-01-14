Four Winterhawks Named to Central Scouting Midterm Rankings

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks are proud to share today, January 14, that four of their players, F Ryan Miller, F Diego Buttazzoni, G Ondřej Štěbeták, and D Max Pšenička, have been recognized in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft. This prestigious list highlights the top North American and International skaters and goaltenders eligible for the upcoming draft.

North American Skaters

No. 118 Ryan Miller

Ryan Miller, a 5-foot-11, 174-pound left winger from Medicine Hat, Alberta, has earned recognition with a midterm ranking of No. 118 among North American skaters. In his second full WHL season, Miller has embraced a leadership role with the Winterhawks, wearing an 'A' as an alternate captain. Through 22 games, he has recorded 16 points (8G, 8A). Miller's impressive play and leadership have solidified his status as a promising prospect heading into the 2025 NHL Draft.

No. 191 Diego Buttazzoni

Langley, B.C. native Diego Buttazzoni, in his second year of draft eligibility, has climbed into the midterm rankings at No. 191. The forward has been a consistent force for Portland this season, posting 49 points (22G, 27A) in 37 games. Buttazzoni's offensive surge has set him on track to blow his previous career highs out of the water, solidifying his reputation as a dynamic scorer and playmaker.

North American Goalies

No. 6 Ondřej Štěbeták

Czech goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták, selected by Portland in the first round of the 2024 WHL Import Draft, has established himself as one of the top netminders in North America. Ranked No. 6 among North American goaltenders, Štěbeták has recorded 14 wins this season, as well as a WHL Rookie of the Week nod from the league earlier this season. Picking up his play in the second half of the season, Štěbeták has allowed two or fewer goals in three starts since December 1, 2024. The 17-year-old previously played for HC Dukla Jihlava in the Czech Extraliga and earned a 'C' rating from NHL Central Scouting in the fall.

International Skaters

No. 8 Max Pšenička

Portland's most recent addition, defenseman Max Pšenička, has secured the No. 8 spot among international skaters. The 6-foot-4, 178-pound blueliner from Prague, Czechia, was acquired by the Winterhawks in October and signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Portland on January 10. Pšenička has showcased his skills on both domestic and international stages, tallying 11 points (3G, 8A) in 16 games with HC Plzeň U20 and adding two goals in 16 Czech Extraliga contests. He also represented Czechia at the U18 level, contributing six points (2G, 4A) in 10 games. Pšenička received a 'C' rating in NHL Central Scouting's preliminary rankings last fall.

