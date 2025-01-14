Regina Pats Partner with Heart & Stroke Foundation to Promote Heart Awareness

January 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club is proud to announce an exciting partnership with the Heart and Stroke Foundation to raise awareness and support for heart health in our community.

As a key player in local sports, the Pats are committed to using their platform to promote healthy living, encourage heart health education, and support vital research into cardiovascular disease.

On January 8, Pats players took part in a presentation from Heart & Stroke and a CardiacCrash™ course, becoming the first sports team in Canada to participate in the CardiacCrash™ program. The goal was to educate our players and staff about cardiac arrest, CPR and how to use an AED.

The event featured a series of educational workshops, and interactive demonstrations. Aimed at raising awareness about the importance of cardiovascular health, the course provided players with invaluable tools and knowledge.

Throughout the second half of the 2024-2025 season, the Regina Pats and Heart & Stroke will collaborate on various initiatives. On February 5 th, the Pats and Western Pizza will host their 27 th annual Have a Heart Night. To date, the initiative has raised over $70,000 for Heart & Stroke. On March 11, there will be a ceremonial puck drop and an official cheque presentation to Heart & Stroke, announcing the money raised this year.

"We're so grateful to the Regina Pats and Western Pizza for their ongoing support and community leadership to raise awareness in our province," said Carolyn Cyr, Heart & Stroke director, health policy and systems for Saskatchewan. "Through our CardiacCrash™ session, the Pats were able to build their own skills, knowledge, and confidence in knowing how to respond to a cardiac arrest and to save lives. We're thrilled to see the team's leadership in championing the importance of CPR and AED education and creating a generation of lifesavers."

These efforts will focus on raising funds for Heart & Stroke's life-saving work, while also educating fans about the importance of heart health and stroke prevention.

The partnership between the Regina Pats and Heart & Stroke is set to make a lasting difference, both on and off the ice.

To learn more about heart health and to get involved with the Heart and Stroke Association, visit www.heartandstroke.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.