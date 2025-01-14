Cleaver Ranked by Central Scouting Service

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Tuesday that 2007-born goaltender Koen Cleaver has been ranked on the National Hockey League Central Scouting Service's Midterm Ranking.

Cleaver, 17, was ranked 16th among North American goaltenders by the Central Service. The Port Alberni, BC, product was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the third-round (48th overall) in the 2022 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft. He has appeared in 14 regular season games this year amassing a record of 6-8-0-0 with a 3.37 goals against average and a .890 save percentage with one shutout. In his career, Cleaver has posted a 6-10-1-0 record with a 3.80 GAA and a .877 SV% in 18 appearances.

The 6'2, 200-pound netminder was one of just seven WHL goaltenders ranked on the Midterm Rankings. In 2023-2024, Cleaver appeared in 15 regular season games with the Pacific Coast Hockey Academy U18 Prep team in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League where he posted a 7-7-0 record with a 4.08 GAA and a .896 SV%. He represented Canada-White at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge where he posted a 2.43 GAA and an .875 SV% in two starts while earning a Gold Medal.

In total, 64 WHL skaters and goaltenders were listed on the Midterm Rankings.

