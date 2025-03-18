Hurricanes Announce Round 1 Home Dates

March 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced their home schedule for the first round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Stringam Law.

The Hurricanes will hold home-ice advantage in the first-round of the post-season marking the first time since 2019 that the 'Canes will begin at home. Lethbridge will open their playoff schedule with Games 1 and 2 at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Friday, March 28th at 7:00pm and Saturday, March 29th at 6:00pm. Here is the full home schedule:

Game 1 - Friday, March 28th - at VisitLethbridge.com Arena (7:00pm)

Game 2 - Saturday, March 29th - at VisitLethbridge.com Arena (6:00pm)

*Game 5 - Friday, April 4th - at VisitLethbridge.com Arena (7:00pm)

*Game 7 - Tuesday, April 8th - at VisitLethbridge.com Arena (7:00pm)

* if necessary

The Hurricanes will be holding an online auction for their Playoff Party Deck for each home game during the first round.

Fans can bid on the party deck for Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 - the winner of Games 5 and 7 will not be charged until the game is required. Bidding will be open from Tuesday, March 18th at 12:00pm until Monday, March 24th at 7:00pm. Fans can bid online by visiting: https://www.32auctions.com/playoffdeck.

Hurricanes Season Ticket holders have until Friday, March 21st at 5:00pm to purchase the Pay-As-We-Play Playoff Package which includes $22.00 for adult tickets and $13.00 for youth tickets, for all rounds. Individual game tickets for the first round will go on sale on Monday, March 24th at 10:00am. Tickets can be purchased by calling 403-329-SEAT 7328), in person by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or online by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

The Hurricanes end a season-long six-game homestand on Friday, March 21st when they welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm in their final home game of the regular season. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.