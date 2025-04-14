April 14 - Canes Chatter

April 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will welcome the Calgary Hitmen for Games 3 & 4 of their second-round best-of-seven series on Tuesday, April 15th and Wednesday, April 16th at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Round 2 tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/4jwyean. (Games 3 & 4 will be Game D & E for playoff package holders).

Game 3 Tailgate Party: The 'Canes will be holding a tailgate party starting at 5:00pm prior to Game 3 of their series against the Calgary Hitmen on Tuesday, April 15th on the VisitLethbridge.com Arena NE Plaza. Browns Socialhouse will be offering burgers, chips and water by donation with proceeds benefiting the United Way in Lethbridge. There will also be a beer garden - consumption for patrons 18+ - while 106.7 Rock will be on location to provide music. Subject to weather.

Round 2 Tickets: Individual game tickets for Games 3 & 4 for the second-round of the WHL Playoffs are available! Pricing for Round 2 playoff tickets are $28.00 for Adults (18+) and $15.00 for Youth (3-17). Tickets can be purchased by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328), by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Victory+ Streaming: The Western Hockey League has announced a new streaming partnership with Victory+ for the 2025 WHL Playoffs and beyond. Fans can watch all post-season games in the WHL for FREE by downloading the Victory+ App on your SmartTV, handheld device or by going online to www.victoryplus.com.

Fans who purchased 'All-Access' packages for CHLTV will still be able to use those accounts to watch the WHL post-season.

2025-2026 Season Tickets: Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 season are now available with Loyalty Pricing in effect until July 2nd, 2025. Adult Tickets starting at $598, Senior Tickets (65+) starting at $508 and Youth Tickets (3-17) starting at $400. Fans will not be charged until June 1st, 2025. Sign up or renew Season Tickets by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328).

Celebrity Dinner: The Hurricanes will hold their annual Celebrity Dinner presented by Epiphany Group on Saturday, May 24th at the Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge featuring former NHL Head Coach Bruce Boudreau and long-time NHL broadcaster Dennis Beyak. Tickets for the event are now available for purchase for $175.00+GST each or a table of 10 for $1,500.00+GST. Premium Season Ticket Members and VIP Season Ticket Members can purchase tickets for $150.00+GST. All tickets can be purchased by calling Dylan or Tamara at the Hurricanes Office by calling 403-328-1986! The Celebrity Dinner will support the Hurricanes Education Fund.

Big Ticket Problem Raffle: The 'Canes are hosting the Big Ticket Problem Raffle with the grand prize of two tickets to see Morgan Wallen live in Edmonton at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, September 12th, 2025! Additional prizes of one Lethbridge Hurricanes 2025-2026 Season Ticket and a third prize of one Lethbridge Hurricanes 18-game flex pack for the 2025-2026 season. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at Lethbridge Hurricanes home games until April 29th, 2025, or until they are sold out. Only 500 Tickets are available. Draw date will take place on April 30th, 2025. Card and cash will be accepted. Proceeds from the raffle will support the Hurricanes Education Fund. Tickets can be purchased at the Hurricanes Office during regular office hours - Monday to Friday from 9:00am to 4:30pm.

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Thursday, April 10th - GAME 1 - at Calgary Hitmen (4-0 Win): The Hurricanes opened the second-round of the WHL Playoffs with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Calgary Hitmen on Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome. Kooper Gizowski, Brayden Edwards, Logan Wormald and Noah Chadwick scored in the win. Jackson Unger was outstanding making 33-saves for his first career playoff shutout.

Saturday, April 12th - GAME 2 - at Calgary Hitmen (2-1 Win): Lethbridge took a 2-0 series lead in Game 2 with a 2-1 victory at Scotiabank Saddledome over the Calgary Hitmen. Brayden Edwards and Kooper Gizowski scored in the win with Gizowski potting the game-winning goal with 2:15 remaining in the third period. Jackson Unger made 33-saves as he had a shutout streak of 159:57 snapped on a Ben Kindel goal. It marks just the second time in Hurricanes history that they hold a 2-0 series lead when starting a series on the road.

ON THE DOCKET

Tuesday, April 15th - GAME 3 - vs. Calgary Hitmen (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will look to take a 3-0 series stranglehold on Tuesday when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena at 7:00pm in Game 3 of their second-round best-of-seven series. Lethbridge has posted an all-time record of 28-19 in Game 3's while having gone 2-3 in five previous Game 3's against Calgary.

Wednesday, April 16th - GAME 4 - vs. Calgary Hitmen (7:00pm): Lethbridge welcome the Calgary Hitmen in Game 4 of their best-of-seven series on Wednesday at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The 'Canes have posted an 0-1 record in Game 4's this playoff while going 11-30 all-time. The Hurricanes are 1-2-2 all- time against the Hitmen in Game 4's in their playoff history.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.