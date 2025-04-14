Rookie Defencemen Lead Charge in Latest Edition of WHL Weekly Awards

Calgary, Alta. - Everett Silvertips defenceman Landon DuPont has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 13, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the third time DuPont has been named Player of the Week, in addition to two Rookie of the Week wins and a pair of monthly honours.

DuPont led his team with one goal and three assists for four points and a plus-3 rating in two games as the Silvertips seized two overtime victories against the Portland Winterhawks in Round Two of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

After missing three games, DuPont jumped back into the lineup with a vengeance in Game 1 against the rival Winterhawks on April 11. With Portland leading 1-0 in the second period, DuPont ripped a power-play shot on net, where Nashville Predators prospect Austin Roest was ready to scoop up the rebound and level the match. The high-shooting game was destined for overtime. In the fourth period, Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen slung the puck to a streaking DuPont as the Silvertips advanced into the offensive zone. The youngster worked the puck up to veteran Jesse Heslop for a sharp wrister and the all-important 2-1 Game 1 win.

The rookie defenceman came in clutch again in a 4-3 win on April 12. DuPont opened the scoring late in the first period with a heavy one-timer from the faceoff dot. The teams would seesaw to a 2-2 score late in the third, where DuPont kicked off a slick power-play sequence for Dominik Rymon to put Everett back on top. The Silvertips reigned supreme with another overtime win, with DuPont earning third star of the night.

DuPont has seven points (1G-6A) in five games.

He sits third in scoring among all rookies, though his 1.40 points-per-game average leads all first-year players. He's also tied for fourth in plus/minus with a plus-5 rating.

The Calgary, Alta. product has only been held off the scoresheet once in the playoffs.

His historic season saw DuPont become the first defenceman gain exceptional status to compete in the WHL full-time as a 15-year-old. He was selected by the Everett Silvertips with the first overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft and went on to lead all rookies in his first season with 60 points (17G-43A) in 64 games.

DuPont is a Western Conference finalist for the prestigious Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the WHL Rookie of the Year.

Everett looks to take a commanding 3-0 series lead when they hit the ice at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore., on Tuesday, April 15.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024: Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024: Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

December 2, 2024: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 9, 2024: Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks (Seattle Kraken)

December 16, 2024: Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings (Florida Panthers)

December 23, 2024: Rilen Kovacevic, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

January 6, 2025: Evan Friesen, Wenatchee Wild

January 13, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

January 20, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

January 27, 2025: Quinn Mantei, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 3, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

February 10, 2025: Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

February 24, 2025: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 3, 2025: Teydon Trembecky, Victoria Royals

March 10, 2025: Hunter Laing, Saskatoon Blades (Calgary Flames)

March 17, 2025: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 24, 2025: Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans

March 31, 2025: Oasiz Wiesblatt, Medicine Hat Tigers

April 7, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

HURRICANES NETMINDER UNGER NAMED PHARMASAVE WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Lethbridge Hurricanes netminder Jackson Unger has been named Pharmasave WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 13, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the second time Unger has earned the weekly award this season.

The veteran led all WHL goaltenders with a 2-0-0-0 record, a 0.50 goals-against average, an immaculate .985 save percentage and one shutout as his Hurricanes jumped out to an impressive 2-0 series lead against the rival Calgary Hitmen.

Unger made a statement on the road with a 33-save shutout in a 4-0 Game 1 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound goalie held Calgary scoreless on four power-play opportunities and stoned Ottawa Senators prospect Carter Yakemchuk on a dizzying backhand attempt. He was named first star of the night with his first-ever playoff shutout.

The 20-year-old put forward another lights-out performance for a narrow 2-1 road win in Game 2 on April 12. Unger set the tone with a stop on a partial breakaway from Calgary's Chase Valliant in the first period. The Hurricanes nursed a 1-0 lead until late in the third period, when Ben Kindel finally solved Unger with a punishing wrister off of a Lethbridge turnover. Kooper Gizowski countered with the game-winning goal less than a minute later, and Unger made his 33rd save of the night at the buzzer to seal the victory. Unger was named first star again with a .970 save percentage.

Unger is 6-1-0-0 in the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

His six wins lead all goaltenders, while his 2.15 goals-against average ranks fourth and his .933 save percentage is third.

The Calgary, Alta. product backstopped the Moose Jaw Warriors to the franchise's first WHL Championship in 2024 and was between the pipes for the team's first-ever Victory at the Memorial Cup.

Unger was named a WHL East Division First Team All-Star for the 2023-24 season.

After being traded to the Hurricanes in a December 2024 blockbuster, he posted a 22-7-2-1 record in the regular season with a 2.42 GAA, a .909 save percentage and one shutout.

Lethbridge looks to take a stranglehold on the series as the battle shifts south to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena for Game 3 on Tuesday, April 15.

The Hurricanes are 3-0-0-0 on home ice in the 2025 postseason.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

December 9, 2024: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

January 13, 2025: Jayden Kraus, Victoria Royals

January 20, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

January 27, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

February 3, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

February 10, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds (Buffalo Sabres)

February 24, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 3, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 10, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

March 17, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

March 24, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

March 31, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

April 7, 2025: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

RAIDERS DEFENCEMAN RUDOLPH NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Daxon Rudolph has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 13, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the second time the 17-year-old has picked up the weekly award, in addition to a WHL Rookie of the Month win in January.

Rudolph led all WHL skaters in points with one goal and four assists, as well as a plus-4 rating, in three games.

Rudolph's big week started with a three-assist effort in a Game 7 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings back in the first round, as the Raiders punched a ticket to the second round with a resounding 5-0 triumph on home ice.

The former first-overall pick found the back of the net in Game 1 of the Raiders second-round series with the Medicine Hat Tigers, registering a power-play goal early in the third period as Prince Albert pushed to erase a deficit.

Rudolph added another power-play helper in Game 2 in Medicine Hat, once again helping the Raiders claw within a goal of the high-powered Tigers.

Rudolph leads all rookies with 11 points (1G-10A) in nine postseason games. He's also third among all defencemen in points and second in assists.

The Raiders selected Rudolph with the first overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Rudolph potted 41 points (7G-34A) in 64 games in his inaugural season, finishing fourth in points among rookie defencemen and fifth among all rookies in assists. He also went on a massive 12-game point streak from January 1, 2025, to January 26, 2025.

He was named an Eastern Conference finalist for the esteemed Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy for WHL Rookie of the Year on April 3, 2025.

Rudolph is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Prince Albert looks to take their first win of the second round against Medicine Hat as the best-of-seven series moves north to the formidable Art Hauser Centre for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 16 at 7 p.m. MT.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos

December 30, 2024: Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 6, 2025: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

January 13, 2025: Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers

January 20, 2025: Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

January 27, 2025: Matej Pekar, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 3, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 10, 2025: Savin Virk, Tri-City Americans

February 18, 2025: Jordan Switzer, Medicine Hat Tigers

February 24, 2025: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

March 3, 2025: Luke Vlooswyk, Red Deer Rebels

March 10, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 17, 2025: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

March 24, 2025: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

March 31, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

April 7, 2025: Shea Busch, Everett Silvertips

