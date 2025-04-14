Chiefs Host Royals for Second Game of Second Round Monday Night

April 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Victoria Royals for the second game of the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs Monday night at Spokane Arena. The Chiefs are looking to build off a thrilling double-overtime finish in Game 1 Sunday night that ended with a game-winning goal from Swedish forward Rasmus Ekström to give Spokane the 4-3 victory.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.