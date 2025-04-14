Chiefs Host Royals for Second Game of Second Round Monday Night
April 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Victoria Royals for the second game of the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs Monday night at Spokane Arena. The Chiefs are looking to build off a thrilling double-overtime finish in Game 1 Sunday night that ended with a game-winning goal from Swedish forward Rasmus Ekström to give Spokane the 4-3 victory.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
