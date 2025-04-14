Winterhawks Weekly: Portland Returns Home for Games 3 and 4 of Second Round

April 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks return home to the friendly Veterans Memorial Coliseum for Games 3 and 4 of their best-of-seven series against the Everett Silvertips. The No.5 seeded Winterhawks trail the No.1 seed and Scotty Munro Champion Everett Silvertips 2-0, who won both games in overtime at the Angel of the Winds Arena over the weekend.

This is the third-straight playoffs where the two U.S. Division rivals' paths have crossed, and Tuesday's Game 3 will be the 11th meeting of the 2024-2025 campaign.

Ondřej Štěbeták is a man on a mission lately in goal for Portland, as the 2007-born netminder from Czechia finished the weekend with a 0.914 save percentage.

Power plays are harder to come by during the postseason, but when the opportunity comes around, the team that performs better will have the upper hand. The Winterhawks had two power plays in both games and unfortunately were unable to convert after scoring on a 29.6% clip in the first round. On the other side, Everett went 1-for-4 in Game 1 and 1-for-2 in Saturday's Game 2.

Hot Hawks:

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták stopped 85 of the 93 shots he faced on Friday and Saturday. He turned aside multiple breakaway attempts and Grade-A chances to give his team a chance to win.

Tyson Jugnauth added a goal and assist to his 2025 WHL Playoffs stat sheet. As of Monday, the overage defenseman sits second in league scoring.

Fellow defenseman Carter Sotheran stayed hot in Round 2 after six points against the Prince George Cougars. The 19-year-old from Sanford, Manitoba scored the game-tying goal on Friday to go along with an assist. In Game 2, the 6-foot-4, 199-pound, Philadelphia Flyers prospect picked up the primary assist on Josh Zakreski's fourth goal of the playoffs. He held a team-high +4 rating.

Rookie forward Jordan Duguay added an assist in each game at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski forced overtime with his goal at 13:37 of the third period in Game 2. He also led the team in faceoffs, winning 28-of-54.

Hudson Darby netted his second goal of the playoffs, put six shots on Everett goaltender Raiden LeGall, and took 35 faceoffs.

WHL Player of the Year

The Western Hockey League announced Thursday that Portland Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski was one of three Western Conference Finalists for the Player of the Year award.

WHL Defenseman of the Year

The Western Hockey League announced Thursday that Portland Winterhawks rear guard Tyson Jugnauth was one of three Western Conference Finalists for the Defenseman of the Year award.

Plays of the Week:

There were two highlight-reel goals which forced overtime, so both Carter Sotheran and Kyle Chyzowski get featured! Just a few seconds after a Winterhawks power play expired in Game 1, Jordan Duguay hit Sotheran at the blue line. The third-year Portland defenseman made a move to create more time and space for himself before firing home a wrist shot with 5:37 remaining in regulation.

In Game 2, Chyzowski scored his fifth goal of the 2025 WHL Playoffs, and 16th of his career. Linemate Alex Weiermair circled at the top of the zone and drew a defender with him. This left a void for the Surrey, British Columbia, native to skate into and allowed Chyzowski enough time to pick his spot on LeGall.

Victory+ is the new streaming partner of the Western Hockey League:

The WHL Playoffs are available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

Learn more at victoryplus.com/download.

If you have any questions or need technical support, we have compiled a list of frequently asked questions.

For Games 3 and 4 in Portland this week, be sure to click on the Home Feed to hear Winterhawks broadcaster Nick Marek's call of the action!

The Week Ahead: Get your tickets for April 15 and 16

Portland hosts Games 3 and 4 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, April 15, and Wednesday, April 16, at 7:00 P.M. Fans are encouraged to wear red as we continue to rep our red jerseys at home during the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. Plus, be on the look out for some playoff rally towels at the big games.

Season ticket holders can call their ticket representatives during normal business hours for add-on tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.