Semifinal Excellence Lands Landon DuPont WHL Player of the Week

April 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Landon DuPont has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week of Apr. 7.

DuPont appeared in two Western Conference Semifinal contests against the Portland Winterhawks, logging one goal and three assists including a primary helper on the Game One overtime winner scored by Jesse Heslop.

He also accrued 12 shots on goal and a +3 defensive rating in the two games, both overtime wins for Everett. This marks the second time this season that DuPont has been named Player of the Week in the WHL.

