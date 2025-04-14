Spokane's Swede Wins It in Double OT to Take a 1-0 Lead over Victoria

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs opened up the second round of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien on Sunday night against the visiting Victoria Royals. The Chiefs last played on Saturday, April 5th as they closed out Round 1 with an emphatic 9-4 victory over the Vancouver Giants, winning the series 4-1.

It was a physical and pacey first period on Sunday with Spokane edging the shot count 9-8. Victoria scored the lone goal of the frame with just 25 seconds remaining to take the 1-0 lead into the break.

Cole Reschny scored his second of the night after Andrew Cristall was dumped to the ice and Victoria took a 2-0 lead at 5:38 of the second.

Spokane cut the lead in half at 14:31 thanks to a goal from Cam Parr, his second of the postseason.

Rookie forward Brody Gillespie sped past the defense around the net and fed Parr out front for the score.

Sam Oremba opened a busy third period with his second goal of the playoffs at 2:09.

His quick shot from the goaltender's left was assisted by Rasmus Ekström and Owen Schoettler.

Teydon Trembecky scored less than two minutes later to retake the lead for Victoria but Spokane would tie it up once again later in the period.

Andrew Cristall lulled the defense before firing it five-hole to force overtime. Berkly Catton with the lone assist on the play.

The teams would head to the locker room for a 15-minute intermission followed by 20 minutes on the clock for a sudden death, five-on-five playoff overtime period.

Spokane held most of the momentum through the overtime period with ten shots on goal, but couldn't convert on a power play chance.

After 80 minutes of hockey, the teams could not be separated and would enter double overtime.

The Chiefs would earn another power play halfway through the second overtime, with Spokane's Swede playing hero.

Sunday's game marked the first Spokane Chiefs game to go to multiple overtimes in a decade, since the 2014-2015 season. Dawson Cowan made 32 saves in net with the Chiefs racking up 57 shots to 35 for the visitors. Spokane was 1/3 on the power play and killed off a four minute penalty kill.

The two teams will return to action on Monday night for Game 2 with doors open at 6 PM and puck drop at 7:05 PM. Tickets are still available at spokanechiefs.com/tickets.

