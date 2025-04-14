Tigers Win Game 2 in OT

April 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers and Raiders continued their Eastern Conference Semi-Final series with Game 2 on Sunday at Co-op Place. The Tigers took the opening game 6-4 in front of the hometown fans. The Tigers offence was by committee with six different players scoring and 15 players recording at least one point.

The first period was a little more balanced than the previous game with each team putting seven shots on net. The goalies stood tall in opening frame but the Tigers would break the scoreless tie late while on the power play. Bryce Pickford skated in and let a wrister go from the top of the circle. Oasiz Wiesblatt was able to get his stick on the puck in front of the net to redirect it in to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Tanner Molendyk also picked up an assist on Wiesblatt's league leading ninth goal of the playoffs.

Gavin McKenna scored the lone goal of the second period to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead heading into the final period. The goal was unbelievable and words can't do it justice. You have to check it out for yourself here. The unassisted shorthanded goal was his fourth of the playoffs.

The third period was filled with action and excitement. The Raiders got on the board midway through the period. Evan Smith won the faceoff back to Linden Burrett. He put a wrister on net that found its way to the top corner for his first of the postseason.

The Tigers would reinstate their two-goal lead just over a minute later. The Raiders' pass back to the point went all the way back down the ice. Ethan Neutens got to the puck and moved it to Kadon McCann on the half wall. He saw Ward skating down the slot and hit him with a pass. Ward went around a defender, deked the goalie and tucked it in for his first of the playoffs.

The Raiders would continue the back and forth with another goal a minute after Ward's. Coming again off an offensive faceoff win, Justice Christensen put a wrister on net that bounced off Harrison Lodweyk to the side of the net. Riley Boychuk grabbed the puck and passed it back to Lodweyk in front and he quickly one-timed it in for his first of the postseason.

Prince Albert got a power play opportunity late in third but McKenna would strike again shorthanded. Wiesblatt won the faceoff in the defensive zone to Molendyk. He skated around the net and cleared the puck down off the boards. McKenna grabbed the puck, skated in and beat the defender on the outside. He let a wrister go that beat the netminder through the five-hole.

Still on the power play, the Raiders would capitalize on the man advantage and cut the lead to one. Daxon Rudolph moved the puck down low to Brayden Dube. He quickly found Rilen Kovacevic alone in the slot where he let a quick wrister go that found the back of the net for his fifth of the playoffs.

With time winding down and only 1:02 remaining in Game 2, the Raiders would add another goal to even up the game and force overtime. Kovacevic carried the puck up the boards and out to the middle of the point. He let a wrister go that found its way past the keeper for his second of the period. Aiden Oiring picked up the helper on the tying goal.

The Tigers kept the pressure on the Raiders throughout overtime. They held the edge in shots 7 to 1. The Raiders took a penalty 8:42 into the extra frame and the Tigers would quickly make them pay. Molendyk moved the puck across the blue line to Pickford. He skated in and put a perfectly placed shot on net that went right to Liam Ruck at the side of the net. He had his stick on the ice and tipped in the overtime winner to give the Tigers a 2-0 series lead.

Jordan Switzer made his second straight start in net for the Tigers. He saved 27 of the 31 shots he faced for his second win of the playoffs. Max Hildebrand was in net for the Raiders. He made 33 saves on 38 shots.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 38

Prince Albert - 31

Special Teams:

PP: 2/5 - 40%

PK: 4/6 - 66.7%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat

Liam Ruck - Medicine Hat

Tanner Molendyk - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Bryce Pickford

The series continues Wednesday night with Game 3 at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert. Game time is 7:00 PM (MST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch free on the Victory+ app.

