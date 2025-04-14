Schmidt Added to Hockey Canada's U18 Camp Roster

Calgary, Alta. - Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt has been added to Canada's National Men's Under-18 Team camp roster ahead of the 2025 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship, which begins on April 23 in Frisco and Allen, Texas.

Hockey Canada announced the addition on Monday, which now means three Giants will represent Canada, after goaltender Burke Hood and defenceman Ryan Lin were named to the preliminary roster on Saturday.

"The Vancouver Giants are proud to see Cameron earn another opportunity to represent Canada on the international stage," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "We look forward to watching he and his two Giants teammates help Canada defend the gold medal."

Schmidt became just the sixth Giants skater to score 40 or more goals in a single season in 2024-25 and he did so in just his second year in the league. He led Vancouver in scoring with 78 points in 61 games (40G-38A), becoming the first Giant younger than 18 to lead the team in scoring since 2012-13, when a 17-year-old Jackson Houck had 57 points.

Schmidt's seven game-winning-goals and 14 power play goals this season also each ranked inside the top-10 in the entire WHL. He added nine points in five playoff games (4G-5A).

The Prince George, B.C. product won a gold medal with Hockey Canada at the World U17 Hockey Challenge in 2023, where he scored the golden goal, and won gold again at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August of 2024.

More roster additions will be announced in the coming weeks following the conclusion of the second round of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) playoffs, while the final roster for the 2025 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship will be announced prior to the start of the tournament.

Canada's National Men's Under-18 Team will gather at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville before travelling to Texas. It will take on Germany on April 19 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and Sweden on April 21 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT in pre-tournament action at the Children's Health StarCenter in Farmers Branch, Texas.

The 2025 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship kicks off on April 23, with Canada taking on Slovakia, Latvia, Finland and Norway in the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games on May 3.

TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast 16 tournament games, including all Team Canada preliminary-round games, as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals and medal games.

In related news, Giants prospect Tobias Tomik was named to Slovakia's final roster for the same tournament. Tomik has already played for his country at both the U18 World Championship and the U20 World Junior Championship. He played in Slovakia's top men's league this season for HK Dukla Trencin, recording six goals and eight points in 40 games.

Tomik was selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2024 CHL Import Draft, 29th overall.

