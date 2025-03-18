Winterhawks to Open 2025 WHL Playoffs at Home on April 1 and 2

March 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks announced they will host Games Three and Four of the first round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien on Tuesday, April 1 and Wednesday, April 2. Both games are scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. PST puck drop at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Winterhawks clinched the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and are set to face either the Prince George Cougars or the Victoria Royals in the opening round. Portland will host Games Three and Four of the first-round playoff series presented by Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks. The rest of the best-of-seven playoff series schedule will be finalized once Portland's opponent is determined.

The regular-season champion in the B.C. Division will receive the second-overall seed in the Western Conference, and the fourth seed will play Portland in round one.

Celebrate the start of the Winterhawks 14th consecutive playoff appearance with the FREE Toyota Fan Fest on Tuesday, April 1. Join us on the concourse after doors open to kick off postseason hockey. More details around the event will be shared at a later time.

The Winterhawks have a 36-26-3-1 regular-season record heading into their final two games this weekend hosting Tri-City on Friday, March 21 and traveling to Seattle on Saturday, March 22. Portland's captain, Kyle Chyzowski, is the team's leader in goals (41) and points (104) in his fifth year with the club. Fellow 20-year-old Tyson Jugnauth leads all Western Hockey League defensemen in scoring with 88 points.

Portland went 1-2-1-0 against Victoria during the regular season where all four games were decided by two goals or fewer. The Winterhawks were 4-0-0-0 against Prince George with one game decided in overtime and one in a shootout.

Games will be played at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland and either the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, B.C. or the CN Centre in Prince George, B.C.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.