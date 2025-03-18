Silvertips Clinch Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy with 2-1 Win in Spokane

March 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips clinched the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as the WHL's regular season champions with a 2-1 victory over the Spokane Chiefs at Spokane Arena Sunday afternoon.

The Silvertips opened the night's scoring on the powerplay at 18:28 in the first period as Landon DuPont found Jesse Heslop at the left circle for a wrist shot past Chiefs rookie netminder Carter Esler, breaking a 19-game goalless drought.

The Chiefs tied the game 1:13 into the second period on the powerplay with a wrist shot from Andrew Cristall at the left circle off a pass from Berkley Catton.

Landon DuPont netted the game-winning goal for the Silvertips, walking the blueline and wiring a shot through traffic 6:14 into the final period.

Jesse Sanche stopped 20 of 21 in the win for Everett. Esler turned aside 30 of 32 for Spokane.

The Silvertips have won the WHL's Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy for just the second time in the franchise history, their first since 2006-07. Everett now has 100 points on the season for the fourth time in 22 seasons.

Everett's regular season home finale is Friday at 7 p.m. against the Wenatchee Wild.

