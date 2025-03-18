Broncos Open Final Week of Regular Season with Second Straight Game in Regina

Swift Current, SK - The final push before the playoffs is on for the Swift Current Broncos (34-28-1-2) as they finish off their season series with the Regina Pats (15-41-5-3) after their most recent encounter on Saturday night from the Brandt Centre

The Broncos are coming off a 7-5 win on Regina Saturday night getting a career night from defenceman Hunter Mayo with a five point night, while Rylan Gould netting his first career WHL hat-trick in the win over the Pats. With three games to go, the Broncos sit six points back of 7th in the WHL's Eastern Conference standings, needing to run the table this week with the Edmonton Oil Kings having a string of losses if they want a shot at moving up the standings. As the playoffs loom next week the Broncos will play one of the following scenarios. The Medicine Hat Tigers, Calgary Hitmen or any combination of the Brandon Wheat Kings, Prince Albert Raiders or the Saskatoon Blades in round 1 of the WHL Playoffs.

You can catch tonight's game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli, starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.

2024-25 Regular Season: 34-28-1-2 Home: 20-12-1-0 Away: 14-15-0-2

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 16-12-1-1 Home: 8-5-1-0 Away: 9-7-0-1

LAST GAME 7-5 W @ Regina: Hunter Mayo had a career night with five points (2g, 3a) while Rylan Gould (3g, 1a) & Luke Mistelbacher (0g, 4a) finished with four point nights in a 7-5 road win in Regina. The Broncos power play cashed in three times on seven attempts.

VS. REGINA: This is the 6th & final meeting between the Broncos & Pats. Swift Current won the most recent match-up against the Pats 7-5 on March 15 at the Brandt Centre. Luke Mistelbacher leads the Broncos against the Pats in scoring with eight points (2g, 6a) in all five games played. The Broncos are 1-1 at the Brandt Centre this season. All-time since 1996-97 the Broncos are 96-76-4-6 (five ties) against the Pats. In Regina, Swift Current sports a 40-44-4-6 (three ties) against Regina.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 11/2024 - at Regina (4-1 REG) October 22/2023 - at Swift Current (2-1 SC)

November 2/2024 - at Swift Current (4-2 SC) November 17/2023 - at Swift Current (5-2 SC)

November 22 /2024 - at Swift Current (4-3 SC) December 2/2023 - at Regina (6-5 SO REG)

February 21/2025 - at Swift Current (4-1 REG) February 2/2024 - at Regina (3-0 SC)

March 15/2025 - at Regina (7-5 SC) February 16/2024 - at Regina (7-2 SC)

March 18/2025 - Regina February 17/2024 - at Swift Current (6-2 W)

