Victoria Royals Announce Playoff Home-Ice Ticketing Information

March 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C - The Victoria Royals announced today, March 18, that individual tickets for the teams round one of the 2025 playoffs at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre will go on sale at 10:00 AM. The Royals clinched home ice advantage for the first round of the WHL Playoffs.

The teams first two playoff games are scheduled for:

Game One - Friday March 28th at 7:05pm

Game Two - Saturday March 29th at 6:05pm.

The Royals playoffs are presented by 6 Mile Pub, 360 Comfort Systems, Gillis Plumbing, RE/MAX Victoria and League & Williams Law.

The team's opponent has not yet been set for the first round, as they battle for the B.C. Division title on a road trip through Kamloops, Kelowna and Prince George this week.

Playoff tickets will be available for purchase at selectyourtickets.com or by calling 250-419-6906.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

