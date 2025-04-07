April 7 - Canes Chatter

April 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will welcome the Calgary Hitmen for Games 3 & 4 of their second-round best-of-seven series on Tuesday, April 15th and Wednesday, April 16th at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Round 2 tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, April 8th at 10:00am and can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/4kBu3vE.

Game 2 Fan Bus: The 'Canes will be infiltrating the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday for Game 2 as they visit the Calgary Hitmen at 6:00pm! The Hurricanes will be holding a fan bus for the game. Fans will receive transportation to and from the 'Dome along with a game ticket for $74.95+GST! To secure your seat, call Dylan or Tamara at the Hurricanes Office by calling 403-328-196!

Round 2 Party Deck Auction: The Hurricanes are holding an online auction for their Playoff Party Deck for each home game during the second-round which will include 40 tickets for the game. Fans can bid for Game 3, 4 and 6 - the winner of Game 6 will not be charged until the game is required. Bidding will be open from Monday, April 7th at 10:00am until Friday, April 11th at 7:00pm. Fans can bid online by visiting: https://www.32auctions.com/playoffdecktwo.

Round 2 Tickets: Individual game tickets for Games 3 & 4 for the second-round of the WHL Playoffs will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, April 8th at 10:00am! Pricing for Round 2 playoff tickets are $28.00 for Adults (18+) and $15.00 for Youth (3-17). Tickets can be purchased by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328), by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Game 3 Tailgate Party: The 'Canes will be holding a tailgate party starting at 5:00pm prior to Game 3 of their series against the Calgary Hitmen on Tuesday, April 15th on the VisitLethbridge.com Arena NE Plaza. Browns Socialhouse will be offering burgers, chips and water by donation with proceeds benefiting the United Way in Lethbridge. There will also be a beer garden for patrons 18+ while 106.7 Rock will be on location to providing music. Subject to weather.

Victory+ Streaming: The Western Hockey League has announced a new streaming partnership with Victory+ for the 2025 WHL Playoffs and beyond. Fans can watch all post-season games in the WHL for FREE by downloading the Victory+ App on your SmartTV, handheld device or by going online to www.victoryplus.com.

Fans who purchased 'All-Access' packages for CHLTV will still be able to use those accounts to watch the WHL post-season.

2025-2026 Season Tickets: Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 season are now available with Loyalty Pricing in effect until July 2nd, 2025. Adult Tickets starting at $598, Senior Tickets (65+) starting at $508 and Youth Tickets (3-17) starting at $400. Fans will not be charged until June 1st, 2025. Sign up or renew Season Tickets by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328).

Celebrity Dinner: The Hurricanes will hold their annual Celebrity Dinner on Saturday, Mar 24th at the Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge featuring former NHL Head Coach Bruce Boudreau and long-time NHL broadcaster Dennis Beyak. Tickets for the event are now available for purchase for $175.00+GST each or a table of 10 for $1,500.00+GST. Premium Season Ticket Members and VIP Season Ticket Members can purchase tickets for $150.00+GST. All tickets can be purchased by calling Dylan or Tamara at the Hurricanes Office by calling 403-328-1986! The Celebrity Dinner will support the Hurricanes Education Fund.

Big Ticket Problem Raffle: The 'Canes are hosting the Big Ticket Problem Raffle with the grand prize of two tickets to see Morgan Wallen live in Edmonton at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, September 12th, 2025! Additional prizes of one Lethbridge Hurricanes 2025-2026 Season Ticket and a third prize of one Lethbridge Hurricanes 18-game flex pack for the 2025-2026 season. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at Lethbridge Hurricanes home games until April 29th, 2025, or until they are sold out. Only 500 Tickets are available. Draw date will take place on April 30th, 2025. Card and cash will be accepted. Proceeds from the raffle will support the Hurricanes Education Fund. Tickets can be purchased at the Hurricanes Office during regular office hours - Monday to Friday from 9:00am to 4:30pm.

Home Away From Home: The 'Canes will visit the Calgary Hitmen to open their second-round playoff series on Thursday, April 10th at 7:00pm and Saturday, April 12th at 6:00pm. Browns Socialhouse will continue to be the Official Home Away From Home during the 2025 WHL Playoffs! Watch the games at both Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge.

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

ROUND 1

Friday, March 28th - GAME 1 - vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (6-3 Win): The Hurricanes ended a 13-game playoff losing streak in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Brandon Wheat Kings with a 6-3 victory at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Leo Braillard scored twice while Vojtech Port, Shane Smith, Anthony Wilson and Kooper Gizowski added the others; Jackson Unger made 32-saves in the win. It marked the 'Canes first playoff win since March 31st, 2019.

Saturday, March 29th - GAME 2 - vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (4-3 Win): Lethbridge took a 2-0 series lead in Game 2 with a 4-3 victory at home. Brayden Yager scored twice while Miguel Marques and Carsen Adair also scored in the win. Jackson Unger made 25-saves as the 'Canes held serve on home ice.

Tuesday, April 1st - GAME 3 - at Brandon Wheat Kings (3-1 Win): The 'Canes took a 3-0 series stranglehold on the Brandon Wheat Kings with a 3-1 Game 3 victory in Virden at Tundra Oil & Gas Place. Jackson Unger made 37-saves on 38 shots faced. Carsen Adair scored for the second-straight games while Leo Braillard and Miguel Marques added the others in the victory.

Wednesday, April 2nd - GAME 4 - at Brandon Wheat Kings (6-4 Loss): The Hurricanes suffered their first loss of the post-season with a 6-4 defeat to the Brandon Wheat Kings in Game 4 in Virden. Brayden Edwards, Brayden Yager, Shane Smith and Jordan Gustafson scored in the losing cause while Jackson Unger had a personal nine-game playoff winning streak come to an end.

Friday, April 4th - GAME 5 - vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (5-2 Win): The 'Canes earned a 5-2 victory in Game 5 to eliminate the Brandon Wheat Kings for the playoffs. Brayden Yager, Jordan Gustafson, Noah Chadwick, Logan McCutcheon and Brayden Edwards scored in the win while Jackson Unger made 24-saves. Lethbridge outshot Brandon 43-14 in the final two periods while peppering them 53-26 in the game. It marked the Hurricanes first playoff series win since the second round of the 2018 WHL Playoffs.

ROUND 2

Thursday, April 10th - GAME 1 - at Calgary Hitmen (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will continue the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Stringam Law as they open their best-of-seven series against the Calgary Hitmen on Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome. It will mark the fifth time the 'Canes will play the Hitmen in the post- season and first since 2019. Lethbridge is 1-0 in Game 1's these playoffs and 21-20 all-time in series openers.

Saturday, April 12th - GAME 2 - at Calgary Hitmen (6:00pm): Lethbridge will visit Calgary in the second game of their second-round playoff series on Saturday at 6:00pm at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Hurricanes have posted a 1-0 record in Game 2's in these playoffs while having gone 18-23 all-time in their post-season history.

Tuesday, April 15th - GAME 3 - vs. Calgary Hitmen (7:00pm): The 'Canes will return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena to welcome the Calgary Hitmen in Game 3 next Tuesday at 7:00pm. Lethbridge is 1-0 in the post-season in Game 3's while having gone 3-0-0-0 on home-ice in the playoffs.

Wednesday, April 16th - GAME 4 - vs. Calgary Hitmen (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will host the Hitmen in Game 4 of their second-round series next Wednesday at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Lethbridge is 0-1 in Game 4's in the playoffs this year while having gone 11-30 all-time.

