Catton Kraks Seven Points in One Game to Snag Tempo WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs Captain Berkly Catton has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 6, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the third time the Seattle Kraken prospect has won the weekly award, in addition to WHL Player of the Month recognition for February.

Catton paced all WHL skaters with two goals and eight assists for 10 points in three games as the Spokane Chiefs eliminated the Vancouver Giants in Round One of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

After being held off the scoresheet in Game 3, Catton bounced back with a key three-point performance in a 6-2 win over the Giants in Game 4 on April 3, 2025. With Vancouver leading 1-0 in the first period, Catton wove into the offensive zone before dropping a pass to Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall to level the match. Spokane added another goal before getting a prime powerplay opportunity late in the period. Alternate captain Shea Van Olm won a board battle out to Catton, who quickly sauced the puck to a wide-open Cristall for his second goal of the period and the eventual game-winning goal. Catton capped off his night with some more sharp powerplay passing to help tee up Cristall's hat trick goal. He was named third star of the game with a trio of helpers to help Spokane take a 3-1 series lead.

But that paled in comparison to Catton's historic night in Game 5 on April 5, 2025. Catton erupted for two goals and five assists for seven points in a dominant 9-4 win. Vancouver opened the scoring once again, but Catton set up Cristall for yet another powerplay tally. The Giants reclaimed the lead before Catton tied the match for a second time with a screened wrister for his third goal of the playoffs. He followed it up with assists on all three of Shea Van Olm's goals, with the hat trick tally standing as the series-winner. Catton also added a primary assist on a Cristall insurance tally before sealing the night with an empty-net goal. Catton is the third player in modern WHL history to bag seven points in a single game in the WHL Playoffs, following Olen Zellweger (Kamloops Blazers, 2023) and Stephane Legault (Edmonton Oil Kings, 2013). The WHL record for single-game playoff points is eight.

Catton is ranked second in points among all WHL skaters with 14 (4G-10A), trailing only Medicine Hat's Gavin McKenna.

The 19-year-old has only been held pointless once in the 2025 postseason.

In addition to being named to the 2025 WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team, Catton is nominated for the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy for Most Sportsmanlike Player.

He was named the 37th captain in Chiefs history ahead of the 2024-25 regular season.

The Saskatoon, Sask. product finished third in the regular season scoring race with 109 points (38G-71A) in 57 games. He's the fifth player in franchise history to record back-to-back 100-plus point seasons after a breakout 116-point (54G-62A) campaign in 2023-24.

The Seattle Kraken selected the talented centreman eighth overall in the 2024 NHL Draft and signed him to a three-year entry-level contract over the summer.

On the international stage, Catton has competed for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, won gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he led all skaters with eight goals and two assists in five games, and earned bronze at the 2023 IIHF World U18 Championship and silver at the 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Catton and the Chiefs now await their second-round opponent, with the Everett/Seattle and Prince George/Portland series coming down to the wire.

Fans can stream the 2025 WHL Playoffs for free on Victory+.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024: Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024: Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

December 2, 2024: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 9, 2024: Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks (Seattle Kraken)

December 16, 2024: Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings (Florida Panthers)

December 23, 2024: Rilen Kovacevic, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

January 6, 2025: Evan Friesen, Wenatchee Wild

January 13, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

January 20, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

January 27, 2025: Quinn Mantei, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 3, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

February 10, 2025: Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

February 24, 2025: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 3, 2025: Teydon Trembecky, Victoria Royals

March 10, 2025: Hunter Laing, Saskatoon Blades (Calgary Flames)

March 17, 2025: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 24, 2025: Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans

March 31, 2025: Oasiz Wiesblatt, Medicine Hat Tigers

Calgary, Alta. - Calgary Hitmen netminder Anders Miller has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 6, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the second time Miller has picked up the weekly award this season.

Miller led all WHL goalies with a 2-0-0-0 record, a 1.50 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage to complete a sweep of the Saskatoon Blades in Round One of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The rookie has stepped up in a big way with Hitmen starting netminder and all-time WHL wins leader Daniel Hauser sidelined by injury.

After backstopping the Hitmen to a 2-0 series lead, Miller was nearly perfect in a 4-1 road victory against Saskatoon on April 1. He steered aside 20 of 21 shots, with the Blades' lone tally coming on one of four powerplay opportunities. Miller was named second star of the night as Calgary took a stranglehold on the series.

He faced his busiest night of the series in Game 4 but didn't flinch as he stopped 27 of 29 shots to close out the sweep. Miller held Saskatoon scoreless on six powerplays and denied 12 shots in the final frame for a 6-2 win.

Calgary never trailed in the series as the team punched its ticket to Round Two for the first time since the 2019 postseason.

Miller is 4-0-0-0 in his first trip to the WHL Playoffs with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. He leads all netminders in GAA and is second in save percentage.

The Anchorage, Alaska product posted a 13-4-0-2 record in his first WHL campaign with a 2.32 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and one shutout.

He's eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft and is ranked 19th among North American netminders by NHL Central Scouting in the agency's midterm player list.

Miller signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Calgary on November 19, 2024, after starting the season with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Lloydminster Bobcats.

The Hitmen are back in action on Thursday, April 10, as they open up their second-round series against the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

December 9, 2024: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

January 13, 2025: Jayden Kraus, Victoria Royals

January 20, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

January 27, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

February 3, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

February 10, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds (Buffalo Sabres)

February 24, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 3, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 10, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

March 17, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

March 24, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

March 31, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

Calgary, Alta. - Everett Silvertips forward Shea Busch has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 6, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

Busch led all rookies with five points (4G-1A) in three games as the regular season champion Silvertips battled back to take their first series lead against the upstart Seattle Thunderbirds.

He registered a goal in a 6-3 loss in Game 3 against Everett's Pacific Northwest rivals. With the Thunderbirds leading 1-0 midway through the first period, Busch drove the net and hacked a loose puck past Buffalo Sabres prospect Scott Ratzlaff for an early equalizer. Everett would build a 3-1 lead before Seattle battled back to take a 2-1 series lead.

The 17-year-old came out swinging in Game 4 with a goal and an assist in a thunderous 6-2 road win. Everett clawed their way to a 2-1 lead entering the third period, where Busch served up a secondary assist on Dominik Rymon's game-winning tally. He added some insurance with a precision tip on Captain Kaden Hammell's point shot.

Busch saved his best for last as Everett took its first lead of the series in a 7-4 victory at Angel of the Winds Arena on April 5. The Silvertips had already opened up a 4-2 lead late in the second period when Busch deflected another Hammell shot past the T-Birds netminder. The powerplay goal would be the difference maker as Seattle mounted a late comeback attempt, but Busch kept the momentum on Everett's side with another goal from his office, parked in front of the Seattle net for a tip on the powerplay. The two-goal night saw the 6-foot-2, 201-pound winger honoured as third star of the night.

Busch leads all WHL rookies in postseason points with five goals and two assists for seven points in five games. He's also on a seven-game point streak (7G-3A) stretching back to the 2024-25 regular season.

Everett acquired Busch's rights in a midseason trade with the Lethbridge Hurricanes in November of 2024. The North Vancouver, B.C. product signed his WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement on December 6, 2024, and went on to tally 19 points (11G-8A) in 39 regular-season games with the Silvertips.

Busch is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft and is ranked 169th among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in the agency's midterm player list.

Everett looks to advance to the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs with a win against Seattle in Game 6 on Monday, April 7, at 7:05 p.m. PST.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos

December 30, 2024: Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 6, 2025: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

January 13, 2025: Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers

January 20, 2025: Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

January 27, 2025: Matej Pekar, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 3, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 10, 2025: Savin Virk, Tri-City Americans

February 18, 2025: Jordan Switzer, Medicine Hat Tigers

February 24, 2025: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

March 3, 2025: Luke Vlooswyk, Red Deer Rebels

March 10, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 17, 2025: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

March 24, 2025: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

March 31, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

