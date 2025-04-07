Dean "Scooter" Vrooman Honored with Golden Microphone

April 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Legendary Portland Winterhawks broadcaster Dean "Scooter" Vrooman received the distinguished Golden Microphone Honorarium in the name of 52-year Medicine Hat broadcaster Bob Ridley. The Western Canada Professional Hockey Scouts Foundation established this award to recognize a member of the media or the broadcasting profession for their dedicated years of service to major-junior hockey.

Scooter broadcasted over 2,000 games and traveled approximately one million miles during his 32-year tenure with the Winterhawks before retiring in May 2019. Some of the most memorable games in franchise history, including the 1983 and 1998 Memorial Cup Championships, were called by Vrooman.

Hired in 1982, Scooter served as the team's play-by-play announcer and primary sponsorship salesperson for 25 years. Following five years away from the team, Scooter returned in 2012 as the director of corporate partnerships.

During Game 3 on Tuesday, Erin Ginnell, the president of the foundation and amateur scout for the Vegas Golden Knights, presented Scooter with the award.

Congratulations Scooter!

