Heidt's Hat Trick Propels Cougars to Game 7

April 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - For the first time since 2002, the Prince George Cougars are heading to Game 7. The Cats earned a 4-1 victory over the Portland Winterhawks in Game 6 on Sunday night, backed by a hat trick from forward Riley Heidt.

GAME SUMMARY

After a scoreless opening period, Heidt opened the scoring at 5:56 of the second, ripping a shot from the high slot past the glove of Ondrej Stebetak to give Prince George a 1-0 lead. Portland answered just three minutes later with a shorthanded marker from captain Kyle Chyzowski, who capitalized on a breakaway at 8:59. Chyzowski, the WHL's leader in shorthanded goals, made no mistake to tie the game 1-1 after 40 minutes.

In the third, Heidt struck again at 6:55, carrying the puck up the left wing and sneaking a shot through Stebetak on the short side to restore the Cougars' lead. Just two minutes later, Portland appeared to tie the game on a goal from Ryder Thompson, but it was waved off due to goaltender interference on Josh Ravensbergen.

The Cougars seized the momentum. At 12:09, Ben Riche fired a wrist shot over Stebetak's shoulder on a 2-on-1 rush, notching his first of the series to make it 3-1. Heidt then capped off the night - and his hat trick - at 18:52, sealing the 4-1 win and forcing a decisive Game 7.

Game 7 goes Monday night at the CN Centre in Prince George.

Stats and Standout:

Riley Heidt's hat-trick now has him to eight points in five games in the series

Josh Ravensbergen made 26 saves and now has a .900 save percentage in the series

Ben Riche scored his first goal of the series which proved to be the insurance marker

They Said It...

General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb and captain Riley Heidt on the win...

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/04/07013455/Post-Game-Mark-Lamb-and-Riley-Heidt.mp3

What's Next?

GAME 7! Game 7 will be Monday (tomorrow) night at the CN Centre!

